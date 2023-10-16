 Don Walker Premieres ‘Jungle Pam’ Video - Noise11.com
Don Walker, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Don Walker, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Don Walker Premieres ‘Jungle Pam’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on October 17, 2023

in News

Noise11 is proud to present the premiere of Don Walker’s ‘Jungle Pam’ video.

‘Jungle Pam’ is track two on Don Walker’s current album ‘Lightning in A Clear Blue Sky’. The album was released on 5 May, 2023.

Don Walker ‘Jungle Pam’ video was filmed live at the Factory Theatre. The video was edited by Robert Hambling, recorded Live by Henry Brista, mixed by Kevin Shirley and mastered by Don Bartley

The Band is Don Walker on Keys and Vocals, Shannon Bourne on Guitar, Garrett Costigan on Pedal Steel, Michael Vidale on Bass, Hamish Stuart on Drums and Erica Dunn, Amanda Roff and Felicity Cripps on backing vocals.

Don Walker tells Noise11 that ‘Jungle Pam’ “was triggered by reading the story of the real ‘Jungle’ Pam who was the wife of the wife of a drag racer in America in the 70s. I was very drawn to her story and drawn to the name and how she came to get that name. Apart from the name, the lyrics took off in another direction that actually don’t have a lot to do with the real ‘Jungle’ Pam who must be quite an old lady now. That was the lyrics. The rest of it happened when I got with the guys I work with and got into a room past Covid. Jim Moginie has a studio on the northern beaches. We came in and spent three days just enjoying the idea of being in one room again and playing music. One of those moments, probably driven by Roydon Payne, our guitar player, this piece of music came out and a realised the lyrics could fit. It is a co-write around the band”.

