Drake Cancels Remainder of Australia and New Zealand Tour and Flees The Country - Noise11.com

Drake Cancels Remainder of Australia and New Zealand Tour and Flees The Country

by Paul Cashmere on February 26, 2025

Drake has suddenly cancelled the last four dates of his Australian tour leaving Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland and is reported to have fled the country.

The Canadian rapper claims “a scheduling conflict” is the reason for the sudden snub to fans. Surely he could have come up with a better reason than that. Who gets a “scheduling conflict” at the last minute in the middle of a tour?

A statement on the Ticketek website reads,

DRAKE – POSTPONED

“Due to a scheduling conflict, four of Drake’s 16 sold-out shows in Australia and New Zealand will be postponed. We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows.

“All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets may be released for sale at a later date.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon.

“We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible.”

https://hotshow1.ticketek.com.au/shows/Show.aspx?sh=DRAKES25

