Duane McDonald Sells Out One Mornington Red Hot Summer And Adds A Second - Noise11.com

With the first Paul Kelly headlined Red Hot Summer in Mornington now sold out, a second date has been added for January 15.

Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer 2023 season features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley. Get tickets to the second Mornington show here.

Red Hot Summer 2023 kicks off in Mornington. Victoria on 14 January, 2023.

The 2022 season still has four shows to go in October in Yarra Valley, Caversham, Baulkham Hills and Kiama. Those shows feature Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Living end, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi with Chocolate Starfish on the Yarra Valley show and Boom Crash Opera on the others.

Duane’s One Electric Day shows will Suzi Quatro, Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish start 5 November at Victor Harbor.

There is also the one-off event for Sydney’s Cockatoo Island featuring Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Southern Sons on 30 October.

