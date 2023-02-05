 Duffy Breaks Social Media Silence - Noise11.com
Duffy photo by Ros O'Gorman

Duffy photo by Ros O'Gorman

Duffy Breaks Social Media Silence

by Music-News.com on February 6, 2023

in News

Welsh singer Duffy has broke her social media silence with a rare post to her fans.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the ‘Mercy’ singer posted a photo of herself with a hot drink and wrote: ‘Just a post..to wish you all a happy Sunday and to see how you’re all doing? Lots of love, Duffy’

She finished the post off with various different emojis including a cup of tea, and a sun creeping through the clouds.

Fans flooded to her social media page to share their well wishes with the singer.

These were the first social media posts for Duffy in 44 weeks. She hasn’t released an album since ‘Endlessly’ in 2010.

music-news.com

