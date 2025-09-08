DZ Deathrays Drop New Video Ahead of Easing Out of Control Album - Noise11.com

Brisbane’s loudest export, DZ Deathrays, have unleashed a brand-new video ahead of the release of their sixth studio album, Easing Out of Control, due Friday 16 January. Directed by filmmaker Rhys Bennett, the clip offers a blistering visual companion to the record’s title track, encapsulating the chaos, humour, and unrelenting energy that has defined the band for more than a decade.

The new single marks the next chapter in a story that began with two mates from Bundaberg turning house parties into career-defining moments. Now veterans of the international touring circuit, DZ Deathrays remain as uncompromising as ever — and with Easing Out of Control, they’re gearing up for one of their most ambitious tours yet.

The Bennett-directed video is classic DZ Deathrays: raw, surreal, and visually arresting. While the band has long been associated with tongue-in-cheek chaos in their visuals, this latest offering manages to combine humour with sharp artistic vision. Much like their music, the clip is both anarchic and meticulously crafted, moving from disorienting cuts to moments of cinematic clarity. It’s a video that feels like it could only belong to DZ Deathrays — a perfect prelude to the record that’s about to drop.

Set for release Friday 16 January, Easing Out of Control continues the trio’s tradition of pushing the boundaries of noise rock and dance-punk. Over the years, the band have proven masters at mixing serrated guitar riffs with rhythms designed to make a room move, and the new album promises to be no exception.

While DZ Deathrays are still anchored in the wall-of-sound guitars that first turned heads, this record leans further into melodic experimentation. Fans can expect towering choruses, heavy-hitting riffs, and moments of atmospheric intensity, all delivered with the trademark energy that has carried the band from regional beginnings to festival mainstages around the world.

To mark the release, DZ Deathrays are heading back to the road for the Easing Out of Control Album Tour, kicking off in Perth and running through to Sydney. The run will see the band hit some of the country’s most iconic venues for what promise to be sweaty, high-octane shows.

DZ Deathrays – Easing Out of Control Album Tour

Fri 16 Jan – Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Sat 17 Jan – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Fri 23 Jan – Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne

Sat 24 Jan – Altar, Hobart

Fri 30 Jan – Crowbar, Brisbane

Sat 07 Feb – Crowbar, Sydney

With their reputation for thunderous live shows, the band’s 2026 run looks set to reaffirm why DZ Deathrays remain one of Australia’s most dependable live acts.

From Bundaberg Parties to the World Stage

Formed in 2008 by Shane Parsons (vocals/guitar) and Simon Ridley (drums), DZ Deathrays began as a house-party project in their hometown of Bundaberg, Queensland. The pair quickly developed a reputation for explosive performances, mixing fuzz-drenched riffs with unrelenting rhythms. By the time their debut EP Ruined My Life dropped in 2009, they were already gaining attention for their raucous energy and unique take on punk-inspired rock.

Their debut album, Bloodstreams (2012), didn’t just put them on the map — it won them the ARIA Award for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album, firmly establishing the duo as leaders of Australia’s new wave of guitar-driven chaos. The follow-up, Black Rat (2014), pushed their sound further into darker, more expansive territory, earning critical acclaim and introducing them to a wider global audience.

Over the years, DZ Deathrays have toured relentlessly, sharing stages with the likes of Foo Fighters, The Bronx, and Death From Above 1979, while also cementing themselves as festival favourites across Australia, the UK, and the US. Their discography grew with Bloody Lovely (2018), Positive Rising: Part 1 (2019), and Positive Rising: Part 2 (2021), albums that showcased not only their sonic evolution but also their ability to inject wit and personality into even the heaviest riffs.

What began as a two-piece later expanded into a trio with the addition of Lachlan Ewbank on guitar, broadening their live sound and giving the band more room to experiment on record. Through it all, their core identity — noise, sweat, and fun — has remained unshaken.

Six albums in, DZ Deathrays haven’t slowed down. If anything, Easing Out of Control suggests a band comfortable with its legacy yet determined to keep pushing forward. The new video is proof that they still know how to surprise, how to provoke, and above all, how to deliver the kind of rock and roll that makes people move.

