Ed Sheeran and James Blunt Perform For Eugenie Windsor - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran and James Blunt performed at the Eugenie Windsor anti-slavery charity gala on Wednesday.

Eugenie Windsor is the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Andy Windsor, the questionable mate of convicted pedophile Geoffrey Epstein.

Ed and sang James’ 2005 hit, ‘You’re Beautiful’, which sounds a bit creepy considering the family history on the Windsors.

Before the gala, Princess Eugenie, who is the second child of the Duke and Duchess of York, praised Ed for agreeing to perform.

James Blunt will tour Australia in 2024.

James Blunt 2024 dates:

Thursday 21 November Brisbane Riverstage

Saturday 23 November Sydney Super Theatre @ ICC Sydney

Sunday 24 November Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

Monday 25 November Adelaide Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Theatre

Thursday 28 November Perth Red Hill Auditorium

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

