Ed Sheeran and James Blunt performed at the Eugenie Windsor anti-slavery charity gala on Wednesday.
Eugenie Windsor is the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Andy Windsor, the questionable mate of convicted pedophile Geoffrey Epstein.
Ed and sang James’ 2005 hit, ‘You’re Beautiful’, which sounds a bit creepy considering the family history on the Windsors.
Before the gala, Princess Eugenie, who is the second child of the Duke and Duchess of York, praised Ed for agreeing to perform.
James Blunt will tour Australia in 2024.
James Blunt 2024 dates:
Thursday 21 November Brisbane Riverstage
Saturday 23 November Sydney Super Theatre @ ICC Sydney
Sunday 24 November Melbourne Rod Laver Arena
Monday 25 November Adelaide Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Theatre
Thursday 28 November Perth Red Hill Auditorium
