Ed Sheeran Is First Spotify Act To Reach 100 Million Followers - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran Is First Spotify Act To Reach 100 Million Followers

by Music-News.com on July 28, 2022

in News

Ed Sheeran has become the first artist to reach 100 million followers on Spotify.

Sheeran has reached another milestone in his pop career, becoming the most-followed musician on the streaming platform.

To celebrate, Ed posted a video of himself wearing a t-shirt from the streaming giant which read: “ASK ME ABOUT MY 100 MILLION SPOTIFY FOLLOWERS.”

Ed Sheeran’s support act and Gingerbread Man Records signee Maisie Peters is seen congratulating her label boss and giving him a hug, while everyone else ignores his shirt as he wanders through the stadium.

She says: “Well done, Ed Sheeran.”

Ariana Grande is the second most-followed artist on Spotify with 81.64 million, followed by Billie Eilish (66.18 million), Drake (65.40 million) and Justin Bieber (63.49 million).

The Grammy winner made it to 50 million in March 2020, and he’s also the most-streamed artist with 81.20 million monthly listeners.

Last month, Ed was named the most-played artist of 2021 in the UK, and had the most-played single with ‘Bad Habits’.

Sheeran is the only artist in history to claim both titles in two different years.

In 2017, Ed achieved the same with his mega-hit ‘Shape of You’ from his LP ‘Divide’.

Ed has been the most-played artist in the UK for four years, however, in 2020, Dua Lipa interrupted his run by beating him to the title.

Fellow pop superstar Adele is the only other musician to claim the most-played artist and most-played song of the year in the same year.

Adele was the most-played artist of the year for 2011, with ‘Rolling In The Deep’ nabbing the most-played single.

The data, compiled by the Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL), found David Guetta to be the second most-played artist of 2021.

Dua is third, followed by Little Mix, Coldplay, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Calvin Harris, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Tom Grennan claimed two spots on the most-played singles in the UK for 2021, with his Calvin Harris collaboration ‘By Your Side’ placing second, and ‘Little Bit Of Love’ third.

The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’, ‘Coldplay’s ‘Higher Power’, Rag’n’Bone Man’s ‘All You Ever Wanted’, ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ by Galantis, David Guetta and Little Mix, ‘Starstruck’ by Years and Years, ‘Midnight Sky’ by Miley Cyrus’ and Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta’s ‘Bed’ complete the top 10.

David Guetta is the only other artist to have two songs in the top 10.

