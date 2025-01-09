Ed Sheeran Launches UK Music Foundation - Noise11.com

Music education in the UK faces significant challenges, with varying needs across regions, schools, and age groups. While the UK music industry contributed a record £7.6 billion to the economy in 2024 (source: UKMusic.org), disparities still remain in terms of access to music education. A 2019 BPI survey revealed that one in four schools serving disadvantaged communities offer no music lessons at all.

To address some of these inequalities, Ed Sheeran has launched the Ed Sheeran Foundation, a UK-wide initiative aimed at providing inclusive, high-quality music education. Upon its launch, the foundation has already supported 18 grassroots music education organisations and state school music departments across the UK. This support will directly impact 12,000 children and young people by improving access to instruments, creating performance opportunities, and opening pathways into the music industry.

In addition to providing hands-on support, the foundation advocates for greater recognition of music’s transformative power in young people’s lives and the essential role of music teachers. A recent report by the Cultural Learning Alliance (source: CLA Annual Report) highlighted a 56% decline in music teacher recruitment since 2011, underscoring the urgent need for systemic change.

Ed Sheeran marks the launch of the foundation by visiting young people, teachers, and youth workers in Cardiff, Coventry, Edinburgh and Belfast.

Ed Sheeran commented:

“Music education has shaped who I am. I’ve always enjoyed playing music, and it’s led to some of the best moments of my life”

One of the grassroots organisations visited was Sound Progression in Cardiff. With the foundation’s support, the organisation offers weekend music lessons and mentoring to young people. Paul Lyons, founder, DJ, and music producer, said:

Our young people come from diverse backgrounds across Cardiff and enjoy creating music in various genres from Afrobeats to Indie. Our weekend workshops serve as safe, inclusive spaces that unite communities—but without additional investment, we risk losing this and the incredible talent they nurture.

In Coventry, the foundation is partnering with Coventry Alternative Provision (AP) Academy and Coventry Music on studio space. AP academies are for young people without a school place through exclusion or in need of a mainstream education. Glenn Mellor, head teacher, highlighted the impact:

“Music is so important for our young people. Having this studio reaches them in a way that will inspire them to believe they can go further with their ambitions and future careers.”

The foundation’s work will continue throughout the year.

