 Ed Sheeran Premieres First Fan Made Music Video - Noise11.com
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran's first ever Australian performance in front of 50 people at Bakehouse Studios Melbourne in 2011 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ed Sheeran Premieres First Fan Made Music Video

by Music-News.com on November 22, 2023

in News

Ed Sheeran has unveiled the first fan-made music video for his track That’s On Me.

Sheeran dropped the first of 14 fan-created music videos on Tuesday to accompany his latest album, Autumn Variations.

The first video, for his song That’s On Me, was created by Beatriz Santamaria Pinha from Brazil. The lucky winner was one of thousands of people who submitted their work to be chosen for the project.

Ed handpicked 14 directors, each of whom represented a different country. The chosen directors come from the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Australia, The Netherlands, Brazil, Germany, the U.S., France, Japan, India, Mexico, Taiwan, and New Zealand.

Beatriz’s video, which is both funny and emotional, tells the story of Alger Steele, a biker who is uninspired and bored. Alger then sees an infomercial featuring Ed himself, which encourages him to find a new hobby.

The biker tries out a whole host of activities, including baking, brewing beer, jewellery making and even flower arranging. However, he didn’t find happiness until he decided to write a book, titled The Adventures of Alger, The Motorbiker.

Ed took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the release of the first video.

“So about a month ago, I put up a video saying about Autumn Variations videos,” he began. “I wanted them to be made by fans and all around the world, I wanted people to submit so we can have fan-made videos.”

The artist continued, “So they’re going to start rolling out from today. They’re from 14 different countries and I hope you like them.”

The 13 remaining videos will be released on Youtube over the coming weeks.

music-news.com

