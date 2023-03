Ed Sheeran Premieres New Song ‘Eyes Closed’ - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has premiered his new song ‘Eyes Closed’ from the upcoming album ‘Subtract’.

Sheeran’s ‘Eyes Closed’ was co-written with Max Martin who was recently in Australia for the launch of ‘& Juliet’ featuring his songs.

The ‘Subtract’ album will be released on 5 May, 2023. It is Sheeran’s fifth album (sixth if you count 2019’s ‘No 6 Collaborations Project’.

