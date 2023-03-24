Ed Sheeran Premieres New Song ‘Eyes Closed’ - Noise11.com

Ed Sheeran has premiered his new song ‘Eyes Closed’ from the upcoming album ‘Subtract’.
Sheeran’s ‘Eyes Closed’ was co-written with Max Martin who was recently in Australia for the launch of ‘& Juliet’ featuring his songs.
The ‘Subtract’ album will be released on 5 May, 2023. It is Sheeran’s fifth album (sixth if you count 2019’s ‘No 6 Collaborations Project’.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook