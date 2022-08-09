 Ella Hooper Releases First New Music In Four Years ‘Old News’ - Noise11.com
Ella Hooper

Ella Hooper Releases First New Music In Four Years ‘Old News’

by Paul Cashmere on August 9, 2022

in News

Killing Heidi’s Ella Hooper has gone a little bit country with her new song ‘Old News’.

‘Old News’ was written by American country artist Sara Douga. Sara has also worked with Jim Lauderdale (Buddy Miller, Nick Lowe, Tanya Tucker) and Melanie Cannon. (Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Kenney Chesney) The two met in Nashville in 2017.

“Sara and I have a similar energy – we’re both motor-mouthed brunettes,” Ella laughs. “And she’s the real deal when it comes to traditional country. I bring the alt and she brings the country.”
“I had a great Nashville experience, meeting so many incredible people,” she continues. “It was so inspiring. I felt like I saw my future.”

Ella’s ‘Old News’ was produced by Marcel Borrack and Tim Harvey and includes Gena Rose Bruce on backing vocals.

‘Old News’ is a statement Ella is finally content with her fame. “I guess Old News is a message to myself,” she adds. “It’s okay to be ambitious and still have dreams.”

“I will not apologise,” Ella sings, “for wanting the whole fucking ride and all the colour it brings.”

Ella is working on an album. That is for another story soon.

