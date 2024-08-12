 Ella Hooper To Perform The Music of Linda Ronstadt at Groundwater Music Festival - Noise11.com
Ella Hooper photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ella Hooper To Perform The Music of Linda Ronstadt at Groundwater Music Festival

by Noise11.com on August 13, 2024

in News

Ella Hooper has signed onto the Groundwater Music Festival to present ‘The Linda Ronstadt Show featuring Ella Hooper’.

“I’m so ready to bring our Linda show to Groundwater! We know it’s a festival for real music lovers, people who aren’t afraid to have a good time and kick up some dust and that’s just perfect for the way we pay tribute to such a queen – of country, rock, pop and more.. the one and only Linda Ronstadt! We’ll turn up the twang on all her hits and lean into those sweet 70’s, 80’s vibes together! Can’t wait,” Ella Hooper said.

New additions to the festival include Adam Brand, Jess Moskaluke, Davidson Brothers, Melanie Dyer, Abbie Ferris, Route 33, Col Finley, Will Day, Open Season Band and Matt Ward.

“We’re incredibly amped to reveal more artists coming to the Gold Coast for Groundwater Country Music Festival 2024 in what promises to be three days of awesome country music for the festival,” Festival Director Mark Duckworth said.

“This lineup showcases a perfectly balanced mix of established stars and rising talents all playing their own brand of country, from Country Rock to honky tonk and everything in between Groundwater will blast unique sounds and energy across the festival precinct and onto the beach.”

The Groundwater Country Music Festival is on 18-20 October 2024 on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

