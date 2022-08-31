Elton John Pays Tribute To Princess Diana On The 25th Anniversary of Her Death - Noise11.com

Elton John has paid tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales on the 25th anniversary of her death.

Diana tragically died in a car crash in Paris, France on 31 August 1997. She was aged 36.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Elton shared a photo of himself and his good friend Diana backstage at one of his concerts in 1993.

“You will always be missed,” he wrote in the caption.

Elton famously performed an emotional version of his song Candle in the Wind at Diana’s funeral.

Elsewhere, Donatella Versace also honoured the international icon with a thoughtful message on Instagram.

“Diana, Princess of Wales, you were an inspiration to Gianni, an inspiration to me and still are an inspiration to so many today. Today marks 25 years since we lost you – you will never be forgotten,” the fashion designer posted.

Diana was a friend and supporter of Donatella’s brother Gianni Versace, who was shot and killed in Miami in July 1997.

Charles Spencer, the princess’s brother, didn’t issue a comment but posted an image of the British flag at halfmast at the family home of Althorp on social media.

Last week, Diana’s youngest son, Prince Harry, noted that he would “share the spirit” of his mother with his family on the anniversary.

“I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it,” he said during a speech for a fundraising polo match for his charity Sentebale.

Harry shares son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, 14 months, with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

