Elton John To Resume Farewell Yellow Brick Road Dates In Australia and New Zealand in January 2023 - Noise11.com

Sir Elton John will return for his final Australian dates of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in January 2023.

The last tour was interrupted with Covid lockdowns. Elton’s last show as we went into the lockdown of 2020 was in Sydney on 7 March. The tour was also interrupted with thunderstorms, bushfires and a trip back to the USA for the Academy Awards on 9 February 2020 with Australia and New Zealand shows being postponed.

So Elton is not “doing as a John Farnham” as my pal Sammy J told me on ABC 774 this morning. This is the make-up dates with a few additions to finish off the tour for Australia.

2023 will be big for Australia. We will definitely get Springsteen and Dylan and maybe McCartney and The Stones.

The final 2023 Australia and New Zealand stadium tour dates:

Australia

Tue 10 Jan – McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, NSW

Fri 13 Jan – AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC

Wed 18 Jan – Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Sat 21 Jan – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

New Zealand

Tue 24 Jan – Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, NZ

Fri 27 Jan – Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ

Sat 28 Jan – Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ

Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday 1 August.

Rocket Club members will receive access to an exclusive presale beginning at 10am local time on Thursday, 28 July.

