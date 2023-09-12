Eric Clapton Opens Show For Double Header Robbie Robertson Tribute - Noise11.com

Eric Clapton has started his US tour with a double header tribute to his friend and The Band co-founder Robbie Robertson.

Robertson died on 9 August, 2023 at age 80.

The first song ‘The Shape I’m In’ was from The Band’s 1970 album ‘Stage Fright’. That album was released in the same year Clapton released his first solo album and the Derek and the Dominos ‘Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs’.

The second track ‘It Makes No Difference’ was from 1975’s ‘Northen Lights – Souther Corss’, the sixth album for The Band. The Band performed both songs back to back as song two and song three of the historic ‘The Last Waltz’.

Eric Clapton is making seven appearances in North America in 2023. He has played in Pittsburgh, as well as Toronto, Canada. He has five more performances to go, including two for Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival in Los Angeles on 23 and 24 September.

Eric Clapton setlist, Pittsburgh, 8 September 2023.

Electric set #1

The Shape I’m In (The Band cover)

It Makes No Difference (The Band cover)

Key to the Highway (from Derek and the Dominos, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, 1970)

I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man (from From The Cradle, 1994)

I Shot the Sheriff (from 461 Ocean Boulevard, 1974)

acoustic

Driftin’ Blues (from From The Cradle, 1994)

Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out

Call Me the Breeze (from The Breeze: An Appreciation of JJ Cale, 2014)

Layla (from Derek and the Dominos, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, 1970)

Tears in Heaven (from Unplugged, 1992)

Electric Set #2

Tearing Us Apart (from August, 1986)

Wonderful Tonight (from Slow Hand, 1977)

Crossroads (from Wheels of Fire, 1968)

Little Queen of Spades (from Me and Mr Johnson, 2004)

Cocaine (from Slow Hand, 1977)

Encore

High Time We Went (Joe Cocker cover) (with Jimmie Vaughan)

