Extreme Kick Off Australian Tour In Melbourne - Noise11.com

Extreme are back in Australia for what is only their third ever Australian tour. Extreme first toured Australia in 1993 and then not again until 2018. That may seem infrequent but then again so are the albums. There have only been six Extreme albums in 35 years.

For the Thicker Than Blood 2023 tour Extreme have curated a a complete show. The showcase for this show is the new ‘Six’ album which has a surprising number of strong songs that fit right in with the Extreme back catalogue. Since the tour began at the start of August in Portland, USA, Extreme have been incorporating six from ‘Six’ album into the set.

‘Six’ is a strong album from start to finish. Every song sounds like it was recorded to be played live so even with half a dozen new songs in the set there is no ‘go to the bar’ moments. It is also quite an accomplishment for a band like Extreme to be able to play as many songs from their new album ‘Six’ as their biggest album ‘Pornograffti’ and maintain the constituency of the show.

There were interesting faces in the crowd. This was definitely a longtime fan audience. Think about ‘More Than Words’ for instance. That was 33 years ago. A 27-year old fan then is 60 now. Some of these fans have enjoyed a long journey with this band.

The line-up is also rock sold. Gary Cherone on vocals, Nuno Bettencourt on guitar and Pat Badger on bass were there at the start. Drummer Kevin Figeiredo has been with Extreme since 2007 and is the drummer of ‘Six’ (2023) and ‘Saudades de Rock’ (2008) as well as the 2010 live album ‘Take Us Alive’.

What is also great about this band is that they are not afraid to honour their influences. Queen’s “We Will Rock You’ and ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ are inserted into the set for a moment and the is also an occasional nod to Van Halen along the way too. Gary Cherone was a one-time singer for Van Halen on ‘Van Halen III’ and was lead singer for Van Halen on the only Van Halen Australian tour in 1998. Pat Badger was on Sammy Hagar’s live album, as was Cherone. These two bands are intertwined so nice to see the nod.

The set showcases the individual members along the way but the big moment is when just Gary and Nuno perform ‘More Than Words’ together on stage. That song has become a moment in time and an historic musical marker for the turn of the 80s into the 90s just before Grunge exploded. Right after that time, music took on a whole new and unexpected direction which derailed the momentum of Extreme but also Bon Jovi and Van Halen at the time.

Setlist 2023

It (‘s a Monster) (from Pornograffiti, 1990)

Decadence Dance (from Pornograffiti, 1990)

#Rebel (from Six, 2023)

Rest in Peace (from III Sides to Every Story, 1992)

Hip Today (from Waiting For The Punchline, 1995)

Teacher’s Pet / Flesh ‘n’ Blood / Wind Me Up / Kid Ego (all from Extreme, 1989)

Play With Me (from Extreme, 1989) (Intro: Queen’s “We Will Rock You” 1st Verse/Chorus)

Tragic Comic (from III Sides to Every Story, 1992)

Hole Hearted (from Pornograffiti, 1990)

Other Side of the Rainbow (from Six, 2023)

Cupid’s Dead (from III Sides to Every Story, 1992)

Am I Ever Gonna Change (from III Sides to Every Story, 1992)

Midnight Express (from Waiting For The Punchline, 1995)

Hurricane (from Six, 2023)

More Than Words (from Pornograffiti, 1990)

Banshee (from Six, 2023) (Intro: Queen’s “Fat Bottomed Girls”)

Take Us Alive (from Saudades de Rock, 2008) / That’s All Right (Elvis Presley cover)

Flight of the Wounded Bumblebee (from Take Us Alive, 2010)

Get the Funk Out (from Pornograffiti, 1990)

Encore:

Small Town Beautiful (from Six, 2023) / Song for Love (from Pornograffiti, 1990)

Rise (from Six, 2023)

Here’s To The Losers (from Six, 2023)

Extreme is four real musicians playing songs you know the way you know them. This is a 100% organic rock band with no preservatives added. Living Colour opened for Extreme. That’s as 100% as you can get as well. If you just want to get out and see some quality rock on stage then this is the show for you.

Living Colour review

TOUR DATES

Monday, Sept 4, Forum Theatre, Melbourne

Wed, Sept 6: Regal Theatre, Perth

Friday, Sept 8: Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Sunday, Sept 10: Forum Theatre, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Tues, Sept 12: Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wed, Sept 13: Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

https://zaccariaconcerts.com.au/current-tours/extreme-and-living-colour

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

