Extreme Premiere New Song ‘Other Side of the Rainbow’ - Noise11.com

Extreme have released another track from the upcoming ‘Six’ album ahead of the Australian tour with Living Colour.
The fourth song from the album is ‘Other Side of the Rainbow’. Every once in a while, we’ll harness some kind of magic, and I think we did on this one,” says front man Gary Cherone of “Other Side Of The Rainbow.” “It’s a universal theme. It’s about restoring someone’s faith in love… it’s the perfect marriage of lyrics and melody.”
“It’s a groove we’ve never done acoustically,” says Nuno Bettencourt, EXTREME co-founder and guitarist. “It’s got my favourite guitar solo… it’s an up-tempo, moving song.”
Nuno continues, asking, “How do you play a blistering solo, making it feel like a rainbow?”
Extreme will return to Australia for shows with Living Colour in September.
Dates are:
Melbourne First Show SOLD OUT – 2nd and Final Show On Sale Now!
TOUR DATES
Wed, Sept 6: Regal Theatre, Perth
Friday, Sept 8: Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Sunday, Sept 10: Forum Theatre, Melbourne SOLD OUT
Tues, Sept 12: Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Wed, Sept 13: Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Thurs, Sept 14: The Forum, Melbourne NEW SHOW
https://zaccariaconcerts.com.au/current-tours/extreme-and-living-colour
SIX will be released on June 9 on the following formats:
CD Digipak /Black 2LP (180g, Gatefold) / Ltd. Transparent Red 2LP (180g, Gatefold) / Ltd. Marbled Red & Black 2LP (180g, Gatefold)
Tracklisting:
1. Rise
2. #Rebel
3. Banshee
4. Other Side Of The Rainbow
5. Small Town Beautiful
6. The Mask
7. Thicker Than Blood
8. Save Me
9. Hurricane
10. X Out
11. Beautiful Girls
12. Here’s To The Losers
