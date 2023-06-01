Extreme Premiere New Song ‘Other Side of the Rainbow’ - Noise11.com

Extreme have released another track from the upcoming ‘Six’ album ahead of the Australian tour with Living Colour.

The fourth song from the album is ‘Other Side of the Rainbow’. Every once in a while, we’ll harness some kind of magic, and I think we did on this one,” says front man Gary Cherone of “Other Side Of The Rainbow.” “It’s a universal theme. It’s about restoring someone’s faith in love… it’s the perfect marriage of lyrics and melody.”

“It’s a groove we’ve never done acoustically,” says Nuno Bettencourt, EXTREME co-founder and guitarist. “It’s got my favourite guitar solo… it’s an up-tempo, moving song.”

Nuno continues, asking, “How do you play a blistering solo, making it feel like a rainbow?”

Extreme will return to Australia for shows with Living Colour in September.

Dates are:

Melbourne First Show SOLD OUT – 2nd and Final Show On Sale Now!

TOUR DATES

Wed, Sept 6: Regal Theatre, Perth

Friday, Sept 8: Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Sunday, Sept 10: Forum Theatre, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Tues, Sept 12: Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Wed, Sept 13: Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Thurs, Sept 14: The Forum, Melbourne NEW SHOW

https://zaccariaconcerts.com.au/current-tours/extreme-and-living-colour

SIX will be released on June 9 on the following formats:

CD Digipak /Black 2LP (180g, Gatefold) / Ltd. Transparent Red 2LP (180g, Gatefold) / Ltd. Marbled Red & Black 2LP (180g, Gatefold)

Tracklisting:

1. Rise

2. #Rebel

3. Banshee

4. Other Side Of The Rainbow

5. Small Town Beautiful

6. The Mask

7. Thicker Than Blood

8. Save Me

9. Hurricane

10. X Out

11. Beautiful Girls

12. Here’s To The Losers

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

