Film Legend David Lynch Dies At 78 - Noise11.com

Film Legend David Lynch Dies At 78

by Paul Cashmere on January 17, 2025

in News

Film legend David Lynch, best known for Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive and Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 78.

In a statement on his socials it reads, “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, “Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.”

“It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way”.

Lynch was known to have emphysema but a cause of death is yet to be announced.

The first David Lynch movie was the indie horror film ‘Eraserhead’ in 1977.

Lynch was one of the writers for ‘The Elephant Man’ (1980) starring Anthony Hopkins and John Hurt.

Lynch directed and wrote the screenplay for the original ‘Dune’ (1984) starring Kyle MacLachlan.

David Lynch wrote and directed ‘Blue Velvet’ (1986) also starring Kyle MacLachlan as well as Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper, Laura Dern and Dean Stockwell.

He would regularly use the same actors for his next projects with Laura Dern and Lynch’s partner Isabella Rossellini starring in ‘Wild at Heart’ (1990). Isabella and David lived together from 1986 to 1991.

‘Lost Highway’ (1997) was another Lynch classic. It starred Robert Blake in his final role before his 2002 arrest for the murder of his second wife Bonny in 2001. (He was acquitted in 2005 and died in 2023). Emily starred in his 2006 movie ‘Inland Empire’ and 2017’s revival of ‘Twin Peaks’.

Kyle MacLachlan would go on to star in Lynch’s TV series ‘Twin Peaks’.

‘Mulholland Drive’ (2001) is considered one of Lynch’s finest works.

David Lynch also released three albums across 2001 to 2013. ‘BlueBOB’ (2001), ‘Crazy Clown Time’ (2011) and ‘The Big Dream’ (2013).

David Lynch was married four times. He separated from his last wife Emily Stofle in 2023. Emily filed for divorce but the divorce was not final at the time of his death.

