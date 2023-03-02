Foo Fighters Add More Live Concert Dates - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters will perform their first show since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on 24 May 2023.

More dates have been added to the already confirmed Festival dates. Foo Fighters are yet to announce who the drummer for the tour will be.

Foo Fighters performed two tribute shows for Taylor on 3 September 2022 in London and 27 September 2022 in Los Angeles. The last Foo Fighters concert was at Lollapalooza, Argentina on 20 March, 2022.

Foo Fighters also performed one Australian show in Geelong, Victoria on 4 March 2022.

Taylor Hawkins died 25 March 2022 in Columbia.

Foo Fighters dates

05-24 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

05-26 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival

05-28 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival

06-02 Nürburgring, Germany – Rock am Ring

06-04 Nürburgring, Germany – Rock im Park

06-14 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

06-16 Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06-18 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

07-12 Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Bluesfest

07-15 Milwaukee, WI – Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

07-28-30 Naeba, Japan – Fuji Rock

09-03 Aspen, CO – Jazz Aspen Snowmass

09-09 São Paulo, Brazil – The Town

09-17 Asbury, Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival

