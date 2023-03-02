 Foo Fighters Add More Live Concert Dates - Noise11.com
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Foo Fighters Add More Live Concert Dates

by Paul Cashmere on March 2, 2023

in News

Foo Fighters will perform their first show since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on 24 May 2023.

More dates have been added to the already confirmed Festival dates. Foo Fighters are yet to announce who the drummer for the tour will be.

Foo Fighters performed two tribute shows for Taylor on 3 September 2022 in London and 27 September 2022 in Los Angeles. The last Foo Fighters concert was at Lollapalooza, Argentina on 20 March, 2022.

Foo Fighters also performed one Australian show in Geelong, Victoria on 4 March 2022.

Taylor Hawkins died 25 March 2022 in Columbia.

Foo Fighters dates

05-24 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
05-26 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival
05-28 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival
06-02 Nürburgring, Germany – Rock am Ring
06-04 Nürburgring, Germany – Rock im Park
06-14 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
06-16 Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06-18 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
07-12 Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Bluesfest
07-15 Milwaukee, WI – Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
07-28-30 Naeba, Japan – Fuji Rock
09-03 Aspen, CO – Jazz Aspen Snowmass
09-09 São Paulo, Brazil – The Town
09-17 Asbury, Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival

