Foo Fighters To Donate Proceeds From Unauthorised trump Song Usage To Harris/Walz Campaign - Noise11.com

Foo Fighters have distanced themselves from the unauthorised use of their song ‘My Hero’ at a trump Maga rally last week and have taken moves to receive a performance payment which they will donate in full to the Kamala Harris / Tim Walz election campaign.

When music (live or recorded) is used for a public performance or broadcast a licensing fee is payable. For a private (not broadcast) performance a set of rights can generally be obtained post an event but in the case of a broadcast the rights have to be signed off ahead of time.

An infringement of those rights would trigger a full payment which considering the live in-person event, the TV broadcast and the online broadcast, that fee could easily go to the high hundreds of thousands of dollars which no negotiation advantage for the infringer.

Juxtaposed to the trump infringement, Kamala Harris was granted rights to the full use of the song ‘Freedom’ by Beyoncé.

Meanwhile the Harris/Walz Democratic National Convention also featured appearances by Stevie Wonder, Pink, Jason Isbell, John Legend & Sheila E, Lil Jon, John Legend and Common and Jonathan McReynolds.

