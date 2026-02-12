For the Sake of the Song Unites Three Australian Music Legends - Noise11.com

Sara Storer, Shane Howard and Shane Nicholson Come Together in a Rare Live Collaboration Celebrating Australian Songwriting

by Paul Cashmere

Three of Australia’s most esteemed singer-songwriters are joining forces for a landmark live event. For the Sake of the Song will see Sara Storer, Shane Howard and Shane Nicholson share a stage, offering audiences an evening devoted to storytelling, musicianship and the enduring power of Australian songwriting.

Shane Howard AM, widely regarded as a senior statesman of Australian music, brings more than four decades of experience and advocacy to the collaboration. As the founding member and principal songwriter of Goanna, formed in 1977, Howard helped craft some of the nation’s most iconic songs. Their 1982 hit Solid Rock (Sacred Ground) remains a milestone in Australian music, confronting the historical injustices faced by Aboriginal people and cementing Howard’s place in the National Film and Sound Archive’s Sounds of Australia. Beyond Goanna, Howard has released 14 solo albums and participated in numerous international collaborations, building a career defined by poetic depth, social conscience and unwavering commitment to country and culture.

Joining Howard is Shane Nicholson, whose artistry has earned him three ARIA Awards and 16 Golden Guitar Awards. With a career spanning more than three decades, Nicholson has released 11 albums, achieved multi-platinum sales and built a reputation as one of Australia’s most insightful songwriters. His acclaimed 2023 release Living in Colour demonstrated his capacity for nuanced storytelling and emotional resonance, reinforcing his standing as a musician of remarkable versatility.

Completing the trio is Sara Storer, whose 22 Golden Guitar Awards and ARIA win have made her a beloved figure in Australian music. Storer’s songs capture the beauty, hardship and spirit of rural life with lyrical precision and vocal authenticity. Her recent album Worth Your Love continues this tradition, delivering songs that resonate deeply with listeners nationwide. Lee Kernaghan has praised her ability to “paint the spirit of the bush with breathtaking beauty,” a quality that has made Storer a touchstone for audiences seeking honesty and emotional depth in country music.

Together, Storer, Howard and Nicholson create a rare musical convergence. Each artist brings a distinct voice and perspective, yet their combined presence amplifies the emotional and cultural impact of their work. Accompanied by an all-star band, the trio promises a night where songs are honoured for their craft, their stories, and their connection to the Australian experience.

For the Sake of the Song is more than a concert; it is a celebration of songwriting as an art form, a reminder of the enduring significance of music in reflecting the nation’s landscape, history and heart. Fans will experience a setlist blending each artist’s signature songs, highlighting their individual achievements while showcasing the synergy of three masters of the craft.

This rare collaboration offers audiences a chance to witness some of the finest voices in Australian music, together on one stage, united by their devotion to song and storytelling. It is an opportunity to see the power of music realised in real time, performed by artists whose work has shaped Australia’s cultural landscape for decades.

Show Dates:

Tuesday 12th May, Canberra, ACT, The Street Theatre

Wednesday 13th May, Chatswood, NSW, The Concourse Lounge

Thursday 14th May, St Kilda, VIC, Memo Music Hall

Friday 15th May, Castlemaine, VIC, Theatre Royal

Saturday 16th May, Queenscliff, VIC, Queenscliff Town Hall

Sunday 17th May, Archies Creek, VIC, Archies Creek Hall

Tickets are on sale now via Laing Entertainment.

