Frankie and the Witch Fingers To Play First Ever Australian Dates In November - Noise11.com

Frankie and the Witch Fingers are just a month and a bit away from their first ever Australian tour.

Nikki Pickle of the band says, “I can’t wait for our first tour in Australia! The music scene there is so legendary, I keep trying to imagine what it’ll feel like to experience it firsthand, but I’m not sure anything could truly prepare us – I just know it’ll be rowdy as hell! Luckily, the music fans we’ve spoken to there have already been so enthusiastic and kind that it feels like we have some familiar friends to see, even though we’ve never been face to face. I can’t wait to meet all sorts of new people and share in the love of face-melting, bone-crushing rock music with each other!”

Dylan Sizemore says he learned most of what he knows about Australia from Australian bands Frankie and the Witch Fingers have toured America with. “We’ve been dying to play Australia for a while now and it feels like a dream that it’s finally happening. Aussies are the best, we toured with Stonefield and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets in the States and they both absolutely rip and are the best people. I know there’s a lot of magic happening down there, and I feel very grateful to be able to finally experience what’s been emanating across the world. The band will be hitting Australia after a few months of touring so we’ll be nice and polished for the kind folks that come out to see us.”

Frankie and the Witch Fingers will tour Australia for David Roy Williams.

FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS DATES:

Tuesday Nov 8 – The Gov (Adelaide)

Wednesday Nov 9 – The Triffid (Brisbane)

SECOND SHOW ADDED DUE TO DEMAND – Thursday Nov 10 – The Curtin Bandroom (Melbourne)

Friday Nov 11 – The Curtin Bandroom (Melbourne)

Saturday Nov 12 – The Metro Social (Sydney)

Sunday Nov 13 – The Rosemount (Perth)

