Freddie Strauks Will Play A Skyhooks Show With Bongo This Weekend - Noise11.com

Skyhooks’ founding members Freddie Strauks and Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie will be back together again this weekend in Geelong for Bongo’s Skyhooks Show.

In a socials post Bongo said,

STOP PRESS-STOP PRESS-STOP PRESS

FREDDIE STRAUKS not only the greatest drummer Skyhooks ever had but also the only Drummer Skyhooks ever had, is joining the Band to play a one off show this week at 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 – 𝐆𝐄𝐄𝐋𝐎𝐍𝐆 – 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝟏𝟓 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝟖:𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐌.

The band is absolutely thrilled the the man has agreed to join us on Saturday night, and what a night it will be!!!

It will be a Skyhooks Show to remember!!!!!! Hooks Fans if your coming from Melbourne I suggest the Train. The Station is very close to the venue and the trains run every 20 Mins.

Freddie played on every Skyhooks album and was a member of the band from day one. Guitarist Bongo wasn’t there day one but was around for every album. Bongo replaced his brother Peter after a few months in 1973. Peter died in 2020. Skyhooks released their debut album ‘Living In the 70s’ in 1974. Shirley Strachan left after the fourth album ‘Guilty Until Proven Insane’ and was replaced by Tony Williams for the final album ‘Hot For the Orient’ in 1980.

Some new songs, ‘Jukebox In Siberia’ and ‘Tall Timber’ were released on the compilation ‘The Latest and Greatest’ in 1990. ‘The Lost Album’, an unreleased album of sessions from 1990 to 1994, was released in 1999.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

