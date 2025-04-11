 Garbage Premiere New Song ‘There’s No Future In Optimism’ - Noise11.com
Garbage photo by Joseph Cultice

Garbage photo by Joseph Cultice

Garbage Premiere New Song ‘There’s No Future In Optimism’

by Paul Cashmere on April 11, 2025

in News

Garbage have a new song ‘There’s No Future In Optimism’ and a brand new album on the way.

In a statement Shirley Manson said, “I love the title. The band sent it to me and I was like, “This is great. I’m keeping that.” But the lyrics are an action against that title. Because if we allow our fatalism or our negativity to really take over, we will crumble. It’s about a city, in my case, Los Angeles, but it could be anywhere where bad stuff is happening. After the George Floyd murder, which is one of few things in my life that I wish I’d never seen: I was changed entirely by seeing the footage of that cop kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. In Los Angeles there were huge protests and a lot of upheaval after that. Above our house in Hollywood, there were helicopters all day long, for days on end. It was really precarious, chaotic and terrifying.”

The eighth Garbage album “Let All That We Imagine Be The Light” will be released on 30 May 2025. The album began as a work in progress in 2022 and was recorded across world issues such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Congo-Rwanda conflict, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The band says this will be a political album.

Of the album title Shirley said, “is the perfect descriptor for this new record as a whole. When things feel dark it feels imperative to seek out forces that are light, positive and beautiful in the world. It almost feels like a matter of life and death. A strategy for survival.”

