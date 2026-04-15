Gavin Rossdale Reworks Bush Setlist For Australia Tour As New Album I Beat Loneliness Shapes The Show - Noise11 Music News

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale says the band is rebuilding its live set around the new album I Beat Loneliness as they prepare to return to Australia and New Zealand with Shinedown.

by Paul Cashmere

When Gavin Rossdale brings Bush back to Australia later this year, the shows will carry a noticeably different shape. The band is rebuilding its live setlist around songs from the upcoming album I Beat Loneliness, alongside deeper cuts from across the Bush catalogue.

Speaking to Noise11, Rossdale said the band has been rehearsing a wide range of material ahead of the tour with Shinedown, with the goal of presenting Australian audiences with performances that differ from previous runs.

“We just rehearsed up a bunch of songs we haven’t been doing, about ten or twelve songs,” Rossdale said. “They include a few from this record. There’s Love Me Till The Pain Fades, We’re All The Same On The Inside, and then there’s older songs like Warm Machine and Float.”

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Rossdale said the preparation reflects a deliberate effort to refresh the band’s live identity during the tour cycle.

“We worked hard to build up a new setlist so that we should not repeat any sets in Australia or New Zealand,” he said. “They’re all going to be different from what we’ve done before because we’re including songs that we haven’t done at all before.”

The upcoming shows may also mark the first live performances of some material from I Beat Loneliness. Rossdale confirmed that songs including Love Me Till The Pain Fades and We’re All The Same On The Inside are likely to debut during the run.

For Rossdale, the setlist functions as a structural test for every new composition.

“There’s no point in having a song unless it can take a place on the setlist,” he said. “If I just phone in a song or just write something casually, that’s why I don’t do that. The music is very intentional.”

Rossdale described songwriting as both emotional and analytical, comparing the creative process to a form of problem solving.

“The interesting thing about music is that it’s mathematics. If something isn’t working you just change the formulas,” he said. “That’s the magic of music. It’s almost like extracting songs from this huge wall of potential sound.”

The forthcoming Bush album I Beat Loneliness sits at the centre of the band’s current creative phase. Rossdale describes the record as an exploration of the human experience, focusing on vulnerability, grief and resilience rather than material themes.

“I’ve never written about flashy cars or houses or meals,” he said. “For me it’s the human journey, the human experience, how we deal with the inevitable challenges that come along.”

Rossdale said the songs on the album address the pressures people face in modern life, including the growing awareness around mental health.

“People are much more aware of mental health now than they used to be. That’s a good thing,” he said. “If my music gives people an empathetic ear or gives them strength or hope, then that gives meaning to what I do.”

The emotional tone of I Beat Loneliness also reflects Rossdale’s personal experiences with loss over recent years, a theme he believes resonates broadly with audiences.

“Life is full of loss,” he said. “Grief is the price we pay for love.”

The challenge of updating the Bush live setlist lies in balancing new material with a catalogue that stretches back more than 30 years.

Formed in London in the early 1990s, Bush broke internationally with the 1994 debut album Sixteen Stone, which delivered defining tracks of the post-grunge era including Everything Zen, Comedown and Glycerine. Follow-up releases including Razorblade Suitcase and The Science Of Things reinforced the band’s global presence.

Over time, Bush has maintained a touring audience across North America, Europe and Australia while continuing to release new music. Rossdale believes each album must stand on its own creative terms.

“Music is a wild journey,” he said. “Some days it’s the best companion in the world. Some days it’s really difficult when you can’t get it right. But it’s always there waiting to be solved.”

Bush will arrive in Australia following a North American touring run, joining Shinedown for a series of concerts across Australia and New Zealand. Rossdale said the band has been eager to return after several years away.

“We’ve wanted to come back for a long time,” he said. “You don’t always get the offers at the right time or the tours don’t line up. But when we get there we’re excited to play.”

Rossdale praised Shinedown’s reputation as a live act, describing the band as a strong match for the tour.

“They’re a great band and they put on a hell of a show,” he said. “He’s a fantastic singer and they connect really well with their audience.”

As Bush prepares to launch the next phase of touring behind I Beat Loneliness, Rossdale says the focus remains on building the strongest live experience possible.

Every show, he said, is another opportunity to refine the connection between the songs and the audience.

“When I’m on the road, my creativity is every night, figuring out how to make a great show,” Rossdale said. “That’s the whole goal.”

Tour Dates

Thursday 17 September, Auckland, Spark Arena

Sunday 20 September, Brisbane, Riverstage

Wednesday 23 September, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Friday 25 September, Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Sunday 27 September, Adelaide, AEC Theatre

Tuesday 29 September, Perth, HPC

https://www.destroyalllines.com/tours/bush-shinedown

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