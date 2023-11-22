Girls Aloud Confirm Reunion - Noise11.com

Girls Aloud have confirmed that they will be embarking on an “enormous” reunion tour in 2024.

Girls Aloud have announced a 2024 U.K. and Ireland reunion tour more than 10 years after they disbanded.

The group’s members, Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle, told BBC News that the reunion shows will include “all the hits” as well as “a few favourites of our own”.

The performances will be dedicated to Sarah Harding, their former bandmate who passed away aged 39 in September 2021 following a battle with breast cancer.

“We’re going to do our absolute utmost to celebrate her in the most enormous, magical way,” Nicola said of Sarah.

Kimberly added, “For us, it will feel very much like she’s there. She came alive on stage. That was the happiest she ever was.”

During the interview, the girl group shut down recent rumours that they will be releasing a new album as well as a new music video.

“There is no new music and there is no video – although we’ve shot a commercial,” Nadine explained.

“Making new music without Sarah would be odd,” Cheryl affirmed. “But celebrating what we made together? Fabulous.”

The 12-date tour will kick off in Dublin on 18 May. The trek will include stops in Belfast, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester and London, before wrapping up in Liverpool on 29 June.

Girls Aloud was formed in 2002. Some of their best-known songs include Sound of the Underground, Love Machine and Grafitti My Soul. The pop group disbanded in March 2013.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

