 Girls Aloud Plan To Release Rarities To Mark 20th Anniversary of Debut - Noise11.com
Girls Aloud

Girls Aloud

Girls Aloud Plan To Release Rarities To Mark 20th Anniversary of Debut

by Paul Cashmere on March 25, 2023

in News

Girls Aloud are set to release new music within the next two months, bandmate Kimberley Walsh confirmed.

Walsh confirmed the news with just two months to go until their first album, Sound Of The Underground, turns 20.

To mark the occasion, she told Daily Mail: ‘We’ve got some fun alternative versions of songs lying around and little re-releases just to kind of mark that because, you know, it’s a big deal.’

’20 years is a long time and the love that we still feel for Sound Of The Underground and some of the songs from the first album are still huge.’

‘So it still feels like something to celebrate, but in a kind of sort of discreet way, I guess.’

However, the Bradford singer ruled out any brand new tracks: ‘We’re not really doing anything together as a group for obvious reasons.’

‘I think there’s already been one re-release of Sound Of The Underground with different girls singing different lyrics, which is quite fun.

‘I mean, if you’re a fan, it’s fun. I’m not sure how much fun it is if you’re not really into Girls Aloud. But yeah, just things like that.’”

Fans have since took to social media to share their excitement.

Last year Cheryl, Nadine Kimberley and Nicola released a vinyl of ‘Sound Of The Underground’ with a previously unreleased re-arrangement of the track, with all proceeds going towards the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal in memory of their late bandmate.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Adele 30
Adele To Extend Her Vegas Run

Adele is extending her hugely popular residency in Las Vegas.

2 days ago
Delta Goodrem photo by Ros O'Gorman
Delta Goodrem Postpones European Tour To Rest

Delta Goodrem has postponed her upcoming tour of the U.K. and Europe in order to rest her voice.

4 days ago
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin Only Eats One Meal A Day Because of Bruce Springsteen

Chris Martin only eats "one meal a day" following a conversation with Bruce Springsteen.

4 days ago
Josh Pyke
Josh Pyke Becomes First Artist to Chair PPCA

Singer songwriter Josh Pyke has been announced as the Chair of the Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA) and in doing so is the first artist to hold the position.

7 days ago
Nathan Connolly media photo
Snow Patrol’s Nathan Connolly To Release Solo Debut

Snow Patrol guitarist Nathan Connolly has announced his debut solo album and teamed up with Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil on the lead single.

March 19, 2023
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Showcases All 10 Albums At First ‘The Eras Tour’ Show in Arizona

Taylor Swift has opened her ‘The Eras Tour’ with the first show at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, showcasing all 10 of her albums.

March 19, 2023
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Slips Out Four More Songs

Taylor Swift has released three new 'Taylor's Version' re-recordings and a 'Lover' B-Side.

March 18, 2023