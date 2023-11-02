Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze Is The First 2023 Season Live From Daryl’s House Guest - Noise11.com

Daryl Hall’s first guest for the new season of Live From Daryl’s House is Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze.

Glenn and Daryl perform Squeeze’s ‘Black Coffee In Bed’, ‘Hourglass’, ‘Pulling Mussels From the Shell’, ‘Tempted’ as well as Hall & Oates’ ‘Romeo Is Bleeding’ and ‘Throw The Roses Away’.

Upcoming guests for Live At Daryl’s House are Charlie Starr (Nov 8), Robert Fripp (Nov 15), Andy Grammer (Nov 22), Lisa Loeb (Nov 29) and Howard Jones (Dec 6).

