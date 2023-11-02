 Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze Is The First 2023 Season Live From Daryl’s House Guest - Noise11.com
Glenn Tilbrook, noise11, melbourne

Glenn Tilbrook, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze Is The First 2023 Season Live From Daryl’s House Guest

by Paul Cashmere on November 2, 2023

in News

Daryl Hall’s first guest for the new season of Live From Daryl’s House is Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze.

Glenn and Daryl perform Squeeze’s ‘Black Coffee In Bed’, ‘Hourglass’, ‘Pulling Mussels From the Shell’, ‘Tempted’ as well as Hall & Oates’ ‘Romeo Is Bleeding’ and ‘Throw The Roses Away’.

Upcoming guests for Live At Daryl’s House are Charlie Starr (Nov 8), Robert Fripp (Nov 15), Andy Grammer (Nov 22), Lisa Loeb (Nov 29) and Howard Jones (Dec 6).

Noise11.com

