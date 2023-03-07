GloRilla Devastasted By Crowd Deaths At Concert - Noise11.com

GloRilla has been left “devastated and heartbroken” by the death of two fans after her concert in New York on Sunday.

Two people died and eight were injured as the result of a crowd stampede shortly after the Tomorrow 2 rapper’s show at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York.

According to Rochester police officials, fans surged to the exits of the venue after mistakenly thinking they heard gunfire and some people were trampled in the ensuing crowd crush. Officers have found no evidence of shots being fired.

Reacting to the tragedy, the 23-year-old wrote on Twitter on Monday night, “I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me (crying emoji) praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected (praying emoji).”

In an earlier tweet, the Grammy-nominated rapper, real name Gloria Woods, indicated that she was unaware of the incident.

“I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf (what the fuck),” she tweeted. “Praying everybody is ok (praying emoji).”

Rhondesia Belton, 33, died in hospital after being found inside the auditorium, while a 35-year-old woman, who has not been named, has also died from her injuries. One woman remains in critical condition, while seven others have been treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the venue’s owners followed the proper safety measures. As such, its next show, a performance by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on Saturday, has been cancelled.

