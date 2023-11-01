Gold Coast Has The End of Year Best Night Ever - Noise11.com

The Best Night Ever festival will return to the Gold Coast for an end of year bash on 30 December with 11 acts performing for the very limited 1300 capacity crowded.
FULL BEST NIGHT EVER LINE UP INCLUDES
Dune Rats
The Smith Street Band
Bad//Dreems
WAAX
Pist Idiots
Sun Room (USA)
Press Club
Le Shiv
Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice
Cheap Skate
The Sex Guys
11 Bands, 2 Stages, No Clashes, Limited Tickets
BEST NIGHT EVER
Saturday, 30 December
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast
18+ event
Tickets onsale from Monday, November 6 @ 10.00am
www.oztix.com.au
www.bestnightever.au
