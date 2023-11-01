 Gold Coast Has The End of Year Best Night Ever - Noise11.com
Smith Street Band

Smith Street Band

Gold Coast Has The End of Year Best Night Ever

by Paul Cashmere on November 1, 2023

in News

The Best Night Ever festival will return to the Gold Coast for an end of year bash on 30 December with 11 acts performing for the very limited 1300 capacity crowded.

FULL BEST NIGHT EVER LINE UP INCLUDES
Dune Rats
The Smith Street Band
Bad//Dreems
WAAX
Pist Idiots
Sun Room (USA)
Press Club
Le Shiv
Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice
Cheap Skate
The Sex Guys

11 Bands, 2 Stages, No Clashes, Limited Tickets

BEST NIGHT EVER
Saturday, 30 December
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast
18+ event

Tickets onsale from Monday, November 6 @ 10.00am
www.oztix.com.au
www.bestnightever.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dune Rats, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Dune Rats, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Dune Rats, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul Hester 1997
Watch Paul Hester Perform Crowded House’s ‘Kare Kare’ for Halloween in 1997

Split Enz/Crowded House/Skyhooks historian Peter Green has uploaded a historic video of Paul Hester performing the Crowded House song ‘Kare Kare’ in a Halloween performance with The Largest Living Things at The Continental in Prahran.

13 hours ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris Plays First Sold-Out Encore Performance of The Real Thing Symphonic Concert

It was a real thrill to see The Real Thing Russell Morris reach a benchmark of his career with The Real Thing Symphonic Concert in Melbourne in July. Russell, a 10-piece rock band and a 60-piece orchestra performed more than 50 years of Russell’s classic Rock, Pop and Blues to a sold-out crowd.

1 day ago
Amy Shark and Budjerah for Support Act Aus Music t-shirt day
ANNOUNCEMENT: Cub Announces ‘Liv Loud’ To Support Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, Featuring You Am I, Boy & Bear, Touch Sensitive, Crooked Colours, The Butterfly Effect, Hockey Dad, Keli Holiday And More

Carlton & United Breweries will support the local live music and hospitality industries to the tune of around $100,000 as part of CUB’s LIV LOUD 2023 program collaboration with Ausmusic T-Shirt Day next month.

1 day ago
Cherry Bar Melbourne
ANNOUNCEMENT: Fundraiser ROCK FOR REDRO Dave ‘Red’ Whip – Friday November 3rd at Cherry Bar, Melbourne

ANNOUNCEMENT: Perhaps you know Dave “Red, Redro, Redriguez” Whip? Singer, Guitar player, songwriter, DJ, and a live sound engineer that mixed 5000 bands at Cherry Bar in Melbourne from 2009 to 2017. A recording engineer and producer that recorded, and mixed records for Stiff Richards, Spawn, Watty Thompson and many others! And you may have stood shoulder to shoulder at one of many shows he has attended in over 30 years of gigs.

1 day ago
Daniel Johns of Silverchair 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Daniel Johns Takes His Publishing Catalogue To BMG

Daniel Johns has placed his publishing with BMG globally.

1 day ago
Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. photo by Ros O’Gorman
Red Hot Summer Bendigo Is A Sell-Out

Red Hot Summer has another sell-out show for Bendigo for Series one of the upcoming summer season.

2 days ago
Slash. image by Ros O'Gorman
Its No Surprise Slash Chose Rose Tattoo For His Next Australian Tour

Slash will head back to Australia in 2024 with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators and it is not a surprise at all that Rose Tattoo have been chosen to open the shows.

2 days ago