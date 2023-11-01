Gold Coast Has The End of Year Best Night Ever - Noise11.com

The Best Night Ever festival will return to the Gold Coast for an end of year bash on 30 December with 11 acts performing for the very limited 1300 capacity crowded.

FULL BEST NIGHT EVER LINE UP INCLUDES

Dune Rats

The Smith Street Band

Bad//Dreems

WAAX

Pist Idiots

Sun Room (USA)

Press Club

Le Shiv

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice

Cheap Skate

The Sex Guys

11 Bands, 2 Stages, No Clashes, Limited Tickets

BEST NIGHT EVER

Saturday, 30 December

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

18+ event

Tickets onsale from Monday, November 6 @ 10.00am

www.oztix.com.au

www.bestnightever.au

Noise11.com

