 Graham Nash Premieres ‘A Better Life’ Ahead of 'Now' Album - Noise11.com
Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.

Graham Nash. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Graham Nash Premieres ‘A Better Life’ Ahead of ‘Now’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on May 17, 2023

in News

Graham Nash has premiered the new video ‘A Better Life’ just days before his first studio album in seven years ‘Now’ is released on Friday.

The ‘A Better Life’ video was created by New York filmmaker Jeff Scher. His work is in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art, Academy Film Archives, Hirshhorn Museum, Pompidou Centre, Musee d’Art Moderne, Vienna Kunsthalle and Austrian National Archive.

Of the new album ‘Now’, Graham says “I believe that my new album Now is the most personal one I have ever made. At this point in my life, that’s something to say.”

The track listing for the album:
1. Right Now
2. A Better Life
3. Golden Idol
4. Stars And Stripes
5. Love Of Mine
6. Theme From Pastorale
7. In A Dream
8. Stand Up
9. Feels Like Home
10. Buddy’s Back
11. Follow Your Heart
12. I Watched It All Come Down
13. When It Comes To You

SIXTY YEARS OF SONGS AND STORIES TOUR
May 16—City Winery—New York, NY
May 17—City Winery—New York, NY
Additional dates to follow.

WEST COAST TOUR
June 17—Smothers Theatre—Malibu, CA
June 18—Humphrey’s—San Diego, CA
June 20—Fox Theatre—Tucson, AZ
June 21—Celebrity Theatre—Phoenix, AZ
June 24— Chautauqua Auditorium—Boulder, CO
June 25—Washington’s—Fort Collins, CO
June 27—Strings Music Pavilion—Steamboat Springs, CO
June 29—Riverwalk Center—Breckenridge, CO
July 1—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT
July 2—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT
July 3—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT
July 5—Argyros Performing Arts Center—Ketchum, ID
July 7—The Panida—Sandpoint, ID
July 8—Pantages Theater—Tacoma, WA
July 10—Freight & Salvage—Berkeley, CA
July 11—Freight & Salvage—Berkeley, CA
July 13—Freight & Salvage—Berkeley, CA
July 15—The Lobero Theatre—Santa Barbara, CA
July 16—The Lobero Theatre—Santa Barbara, CA

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lisa Marie Presley
Priscilla Presley Settles With Granddaughter Riley Keough Over Lisa Marie Estate

Priscilla Presley’s legal petition questioning the will of her daughter, the late Lisa Marie Presley, has been settled.

12 hours ago
Eric Clapton live at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton’s 1991 Live Album ‘24 Nights’ Expands To 6CD/8LP Box Set

Eric Clapton’s 1991 ’24 Nights’ live album is getting the expansion make-over.

2 days ago
Eric Clapton Teams With Jeff Beck for One of His Last Recordings ‘Moon River’

Eric Clapton has digitally released his collaboration of ‘Moon River’ with Jeff Beck. It is one of the last recordings Jeff Beck made.

3 days ago
John Farnham performs at One Electric Day Werribee Park. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Farnham Biopic ‘Finding The Voice’ Reveals John’s Struggle With Fame

Fans see the fame and fortune but rarely have insight into the stars they admire. ‘John Farnham: Finding the Voice’ reveals the real struggle John Farnham has had over his long career. We see the highs we know but the documentary also goes into great details about the lows and pitfalls that Farnham had to overcome.

May 10, 2023
John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman
Statement from the Farnham Family on Health of John Farnham

This is the latest update from the Farnham family on the status of the health of John Farnham. Noise11 is republishing the complete announcement unedited.

May 9, 2023
Bob Dylan Retrospectrum
Bob Dylan Coffee Table Artworks To Be Published As Retrospectrum Book

A new book featuring the paintings of Bob Dylan is on the way. ‘Retrospectrum’ features over 180 paintings, drawings and sculptures from his international exhibition.

May 8, 2023
Frankie Valli Way from Frankie Valli Instagram
New Jersey Christens Frankie Valli Way

One of New Jersey’s favourite sons, Frankie Valli of The Four Seasons, has a stretch of road named after him.

May 8, 2023