Graham Nash Premieres ‘A Better Life’ Ahead of 'Now' Album - Noise11.com

Graham Nash has premiered the new video ‘A Better Life’ just days before his first studio album in seven years ‘Now’ is released on Friday.

The ‘A Better Life’ video was created by New York filmmaker Jeff Scher. His work is in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art, Academy Film Archives, Hirshhorn Museum, Pompidou Centre, Musee d’Art Moderne, Vienna Kunsthalle and Austrian National Archive.

Of the new album ‘Now’, Graham says “I believe that my new album Now is the most personal one I have ever made. At this point in my life, that’s something to say.”

The track listing for the album:

1. Right Now

2. A Better Life

3. Golden Idol

4. Stars And Stripes

5. Love Of Mine

6. Theme From Pastorale

7. In A Dream

8. Stand Up

9. Feels Like Home

10. Buddy’s Back

11. Follow Your Heart

12. I Watched It All Come Down

13. When It Comes To You

SIXTY YEARS OF SONGS AND STORIES TOUR

May 16—City Winery—New York, NY

May 17—City Winery—New York, NY

Additional dates to follow.

WEST COAST TOUR

June 17—Smothers Theatre—Malibu, CA

June 18—Humphrey’s—San Diego, CA

June 20—Fox Theatre—Tucson, AZ

June 21—Celebrity Theatre—Phoenix, AZ

June 24— Chautauqua Auditorium—Boulder, CO

June 25—Washington’s—Fort Collins, CO

June 27—Strings Music Pavilion—Steamboat Springs, CO

June 29—Riverwalk Center—Breckenridge, CO

July 1—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

July 2—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

July 3—The Egyptian Theatre—Park City, UT

July 5—Argyros Performing Arts Center—Ketchum, ID

July 7—The Panida—Sandpoint, ID

July 8—Pantages Theater—Tacoma, WA

July 10—Freight & Salvage—Berkeley, CA

July 11—Freight & Salvage—Berkeley, CA

July 13—Freight & Salvage—Berkeley, CA

July 15—The Lobero Theatre—Santa Barbara, CA

July 16—The Lobero Theatre—Santa Barbara, CA

