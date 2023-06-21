Graham Parker Gets Novel With ‘Them Bugs’ - Noise11.com

Graham Parker has released his first novelty song. ‘Them Bugs’ is very odd new music from Graham and his first new music in five years.

“It’s about time I released a gimmick single,” says Parker in a statement. “Still, it’s the funkiest gimmick single ever, pulsing with skanky heat and the cool croon of The Lady Bugs on backup vocals. It was written after 4th of July fireworks with my son when ‘Them Bugs’ were indeed biting in ‘the places you never should get bit.’ Lighten up – get jiggy with it.”

The B-side is the non-album track ‘The Ologist’. Graham says, “One day I had to write ‘The Ologist Song.’ Damn straight I did. A non-album track featuring pulsing horns, those sweet soul singing Lady Bugs again, and The Goldtops with the horns punctuating their intense swing.”

Graham is back by The Goldtops for the songs The Goldtops are Simon Edwards (bass), Jim Russell (drums) and Martin Belmont (guitar) .

Graham’s next album ‘Last Chance To Learn The Twist’ will be released in September.

Back before Graham was bitten by the bug he sounded like this:

