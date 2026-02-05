Great Southern Nights Returns In 2026 With Live Fest Events And Over 300 Gigs Across NSW - Noise11.com

NSW’s premier state-wide live music initiative kicks off from 1 – 17 May with hundreds of performances and brand new regional activations

by Paul Cashmere

Great Southern Nights, Australia’s first and only state-wide live music initiative, is set to return in 2026, bringing an expansive program of performances to venues across New South Wales. Running from 1 – 17 May, the initiative promises over 300 gigs at more than 200 locations, from Sydney and Newcastle to Dubbo, Tamworth and Byron Bay.

Backed by the NSW Government, Great Southern Nights aims to support artists, venues and the wider music industry while energising communities through live performance. The 2026 edition also introduces a new strand of events, Live Fest, which will activate regional centres with day-long music experiences designed to encourage road trips and cultural exploration.

The inaugural Live Fest kicks off in Dubbo at Lazy River Estate on Saturday 2 May 2026. The estate’s manicured grounds and rolling vineyards, stretching down to the Macquarie River, provide a striking backdrop for what organisers describe as a “family friendly, licensed/all ages event.”

The Dubbo lineup features some of Australia’s most iconic performers, including Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins, The Cruel Sea, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers and Jess Hitchcock. Paul Kelly said, “Really looking forward to bringing our travelling caravan to Dubbo and playing under those big skies. It’s been too long!”

A week later, Live Fest heads to Tamworth on Saturday 9 May at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre. The programme highlights Australia’s dance, rock and indie-pop scene with Lime Cordiale, Jet, The Living End, Thelma Plum and Kita Alexander performing a night designed to get audiences moving.

Returning for its fifth edition, Great Southern Nights 2026 balances established names with emerging talent. Highlights include The Living End, Pete Murray, BOY SODA, MAY-A and Playlunch. The program spans multiple genres, ensuring there is something for every type of music fan.

The program showcases the breadth of Australian music. Pop, indie rock and dance fans can enjoy Ball Park Music, The Jungle Giants, Peking Duk and Young Franco, while house-hold names such as Jessica Mauboy and The Whitlams (Orchestral) provide familiar touchpoints for broader audiences.

Emerging and indie artists including Jack River, Meg Mac, Hatchie and Gordi highlight the initiative’s commitment to nurturing local talent. Hatchie said, “So stoked to be joining forces with Great Southern Nights this May! I can’t wait to be back with our old pals GAUCI in Sydney at such an intimate venue.”

The program also incorporates country, roots, soul and folk performers including Steph Strings, Emma Donovan and Wilsn. Rap, hip hop and RnB artists such as Baker Boy, JK-47, Genesis Owusu and VV Pete expand the program’s reach. Baker Boy commented, “Pumped to get to collaborate with Great Southern Nights again to take the Baker Boy show to the Northern Beaches. Looking forward to bringing DJANDJAY to Dee Why RSL!”

The Hon. Steve Kamper, Minister for Jobs and Tourism, said, “Great Southern Nights shows the power of live music to bring people together and create energy in communities right across NSW. Live Fest adds a new layer to the program, especially for regional centres like Dubbo and Tamworth, giving people a reason to turn a great night out into a greater short break.”

With the full 2026 program spanning over 300 gigs, Great Southern Nights continues to strengthen NSW’s reputation as a leading destination for live music and cultural experiences, supporting both regional and metropolitan communities.

Artists performing:

3%

Amber Lawrence

Augie March

Baker Boy

Ball Park Music

Beddy Rays

Bliss N Eso

BOY SODA

Cloud Control

Dune Rats

Electric Fields

Emma Donovan

Genesis Owusu

Gordi

Hannah Joy (Middle Kids)

Hatchie

Hellions

Jack River

Jaguar Jonze

James Reyne

Jessica Mauboy

JK-47

Jon Stevens

Kah-Lo (Nigeria)

Keli Holiday

KLP

Larissa Lambert

Lisa Simone (USA)

Maddy Jane

MAY-A

Meg Mac

Memphis LK

Pania

Peking Duk

Pete Murray

Playlunch

Regurgitator

Sara Berki

Shane Howard + Shane Nicholson + Sara Storer

Sons Of The East

Steph Strings

The Grogans

The Jungle Giants

The Living End

The Terrys

The Vanns

The Whitlams (Orchestral)

Them & I

Thundercat (USA)

Trials

VV Pete

WAAX

What So Not

Wilsn

Young Franco

