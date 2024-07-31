Green Day Kick Off The Saviors Tour In Washington DC - Noise11.com

Green Day have kicked of The Saviors Tour for 2024 with complete performances of the 1994 ‘Dookie’ album and the 2004 album ‘American Idiot’.

The title track to ‘American Idiot’ also got a lyric change with Billie Joe Armstrong singing “I’m not part of the MAGA agenda,” instead of “I’m not part of a redneck agenda”. Armstrong also held up a trmp mask and threw the mask into the audience.

Watch Green Day on Good Morning America this week:

Here is the Green Day The Saviors Tour setlist from Washington DC, 29 July 2024.

The American Dream Is Killing Me (from Saviours, 2024)

Dookie album 1994

Burnout

Having a Blast

Chump

Longview

Welcome to Paradise

Pulling Teeth

Basket Case

She

Sassafras Roots

When I Come Around

Coming Clean

Emenius Sleepus

In the End

F.O.D.

All by Myself

Know Your Enemy (from 21st Century Breakdown, 2009)

Look Ma, No Brains! (from Saviours, 2024)

One Eyed Bastard (from Saviours, 2024)

Dilemma (from Saviours, 2024)

Minority (from Warning, 2000)

Brain Stew (from Insomniac, 1995)

American Idiot album 2004

American Idiot

Jesus of Suburbia

Holiday

Boulevard of Broken Dreams

Are We the Waiting

St. Jimmy

Give Me Novacaine

She’s a Rebel

Extraordinary Girl

Letterbomb

Wake Me Up When September Ends

Homecoming

Whatsername

Bobby Sox (from Saviours, 2024)

Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) (from Nimrod, 1997)

