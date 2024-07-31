Green Day Kick Off The Saviors Tour In Washington DC - Noise11.com

Green Day have kicked of The Saviors Tour for 2024 with complete performances of the 1994 ‘Dookie’ album and the 2004 album ‘American Idiot’.
The title track to ‘American Idiot’ also got a lyric change with Billie Joe Armstrong singing “I’m not part of the MAGA agenda,” instead of “I’m not part of a redneck agenda”. Armstrong also held up a trmp mask and threw the mask into the audience.
Here is the Green Day The Saviors Tour setlist from Washington DC, 29 July 2024.
The American Dream Is Killing Me (from Saviours, 2024)
Dookie album 1994
Burnout
Having a Blast
Chump
Longview
Welcome to Paradise
Pulling Teeth
Basket Case
She
Sassafras Roots
When I Come Around
Coming Clean
Emenius Sleepus
In the End
F.O.D.
All by Myself
Know Your Enemy (from 21st Century Breakdown, 2009)
Look Ma, No Brains! (from Saviours, 2024)
One Eyed Bastard (from Saviours, 2024)
Dilemma (from Saviours, 2024)
Minority (from Warning, 2000)
Brain Stew (from Insomniac, 1995)
American Idiot album 2004
American Idiot
Jesus of Suburbia
Holiday
Boulevard of Broken Dreams
Are We the Waiting
St. Jimmy
Give Me Novacaine
She’s a Rebel
Extraordinary Girl
Letterbomb
Wake Me Up When September Ends
Homecoming
Whatsername
Bobby Sox (from Saviours, 2024)
Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) (from Nimrod, 1997)
