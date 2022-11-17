Guy Sebastian Manager Titus Day Jailed For Four Years - Noise11.com

Titus Day, the former manager of Guy Sebastian, has been jailed for four years after being found guilty of embezzling over $600,000 from the singer.

Day was found guilty on 34 charges and acquitted of 14 after the court found he had syphoned the money from Sebastian’s performances including his 2013 support for Taylor Swift and fees from corporate functions.

The court also found Day took $200,000 from Sebastian’s royalties from his Sony recordings. As Guy’s manager, all negotiations went through Day including his record deal, concert tours, merch and private appearances.

Day managed Sebastian from his Australian Idol win for 10 years through to 2017.

Day is expected to appeal but regardless of the outcome, it is generally felt his music industry career is now beyond repair.

