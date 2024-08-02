Gypsy Lee Releases Her Debut EP ‘Pretty In The Dark’ - Noise11.com

2024 started strong for Melbourne singer songwriter Gypsy Lee. It was only back in March when Gypsy played her first show at The Espy in St Kilda.

In recent weeks, Gypsy Lee also showcased to the media and music industry with a stunning performance at the FENIX360 event at The Corner Hotel.

Across the year we have been treated to new music with ‘I Realised You Lied When You Said I Was No One’, ‘Runaway Baby’ and ‘Pretty In The Dark’. Now in August 2024, the next phase of the Gypsy Lee arrival comes with the release of the debut EP ‘Pretty In The Dark’ with two more new songs ‘Amy’ and ‘The Last Song I’ll Ever Write About You’.

About ‘The Last Song I’ll Ever Write About You’ Gypsy Lee says, “This will always be one of my favourite songs. It’s the stages one goes through in a breakup. Trying to stay strong and deciding you don’t care when really all you’re doing is caring! The bridge of the song is what it feels like when the sun’s gone down, and you’re alone in your cold bed with no one except the sad voices ringing in your head”.

Of the project, Gypsy shares, “This EP is a record of the stories and memories, which though painful, I’m now happy to share them. It is extremely special to me as it’s essentially the diary of my youth. I started writing these songs in 2020, and I’ve gone back and forth many times since on the idea of even releasing music at all”

Here is the other new song ‘Amy’.

Pretty In The Dark tracklist:

1. I Realised You Lied When You Said I Was No One

2. Runaway Baby

3. Pretty In The Dark

4. Amy

5. The Last Song I’ll Ever Write About You

https://gypsyleemusic.com

