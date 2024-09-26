Haircut 100 Release First Single in 40 Years ‘The Unloving Plum’ - Noise11.com

Haircut 100 are back with a brand new song ‘The Unloving Plum’, the first single for the UK band since 1984.

Haircut 100 had two albums 1982’s ‘Pelican West’ and 1984’s Paint and Paint’. ‘Pelican West’ reached no 2 in the UK, no 31 in the USA and no 27 in Australia. The 1984 hit ‘Love Plus One’ reached no 10 in Australia.

Haircut 100 formed in London in 1980. Lead singer and principal songwriter Nick Hayward left after the first record, later admitting to Stress and Depression as the cause of his departure.

The second album featured songs by the band with Marc Fox taking over as lead singer but it was a bad idea before it even began. The album stiffed and Haircut 100 were no more.

The band reunited in 2004 for VH1’s Bads Reunited. They got together again in 2009, 2011 and in 2013 announced they were working on new material. It never eventuated.

Heywood hinted at another reunion in 2017, then announced in 2022 that there would be a 40th anniversary edition of ‘Pelican West’. In May 2023 Haircut 100 played more shows in the UK. In 2024 they have toured North America with Howard Jones.

Haircut 100 2024 is:

Nick Heyward (lead vocals, guitar)

Les Nemes (bass)

Graham Jones (guitar)

Blair Cunningham (drums)

