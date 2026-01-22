Happy Mondays Celebrate 35 Years Of Pills 'n' Thrills And Bellyaches With Australian And New Zealand Tour - Noise11.com

Madchester pioneers return to Australasia in September 2026 to perform their era-defining album and career-spanning classics

by Paul Cashmere

Happy Mondays, one of the most influential British bands of the late 20th century, are returning to Australia and New Zealand in September 2026 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their landmark album Pills ‘n’ Thrills And Bellyaches. The tour marks another major chapter in the long and often turbulent history of a band that helped reshape the sound, style and attitude of modern British music.

Emerging from Salford in 1980, Happy Mondays became central architects of what would later be known as the Madchester movement, a cultural shift that fused indie guitar music with dancefloor rhythms, psychedelia and the rapidly evolving rave culture of the late 1980s. Signed to Tony Wilson’s Factory Records, the band developed alongside the rise of The Haçienda, blurring the lines between live band performance and club culture in a way few acts had previously attempted.

The release of Pills ‘n’ Thrills And Bellyaches in 1990 proved to be the moment when Happy Mondays crossed from cult status into the mainstream. Recorded at Capitol Studios in Los Angeles and produced by Paul Oakenfold and Steve Osborne, the album distilled the band’s influences into a cohesive and irresistible statement. Spending more than six months on the UK Albums Chart and achieving platinum certification, the record delivered enduring singles including Step On and Kinky Afro, both of which reached the UK Top Five. Over time, it has come to be regarded as one of the defining albums of the decade and a cornerstone of British alternative music.

Fronted by the unmistakable presence of Shaun Ryder and the equally iconic onstage energy of Bez on maracas and dance duties, the current Happy Mondays lineup features Mark Day on guitar, Gary Whelan on drums, Mikey Shine on bass, Dan Broad as musical director across guitar and keys, and Firouzeh Berry on backing vocals. Together, they will perform highlights from Pills ‘n’ Thrills And Bellyaches alongside a broader selection of fan favourites including 24 Hour Party People, Hallelujah, Judge Fudge and W.F.L.

The legacy of Happy Mondays extends far beyond chart positions. Their music bridged post-punk, funk, house and psychedelia at a time when genre boundaries were rapidly dissolving, influencing a generation of artists who followed. Bands such as Oasis, The Charlatans and countless others from the north of England absorbed elements of the Mondays’ rhythmic experimentation and cultural confidence. Their importance was formally acknowledged in 2016 when they received the Ivor Novello Inspiration Award, recognising their lasting contribution to British songwriting and music culture.

Happy Mondays have experienced multiple breakups and reformations across their four-decade history, each chapter reflecting a different era of the band’s evolution. From their early Factory Records releases through to later reunions and festival appearances around the world, the group has remained closely tied to the mythology of Madchester while continuing to draw new audiences. Their previous tours of Australia and New Zealand, including performances of Pills ‘n’ Thrills And Bellyaches in full, have been warmly received, underlining the enduring connection between the band and local fans.

Shaun Ryder said the band is looking forward to returning to the region. “Always a great buzz when we play Australia and New Zealand. Looking forward to bringing the Happy Mondays Pills ‘n’ Thrills party there in September.”

The upcoming tour arrives after a period of reflection for the band, following the passing of founding bassist Paul Ryder in 2022 and a recent UK run that marked the same album anniversary. For audiences in Australia and New Zealand, these shows promise a rare opportunity to experience one of British music’s most important albums performed live by the group that created it, reconnecting with a moment when dancefloors, guitars and youth culture collided in spectacular fashion.

Happy Mondays September 2026 Australian And New Zealand Tour Dates

Wednesday 2 September, Perth, Astor Theatre

Friday 4 September, Melbourne, Forum

Saturday 5 September, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Sunday 6 September, Adelaide, The Gov

Wednesday 9 September, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 11 September, Auckland, Powerstation

Saturday 12 September, Wellington, Meow Nui

Early bird presale: Wednesday 28 January, 9.00am local time

General public on sale: Friday 30 January, 9.00am local time

www.destroyalllines.com/tours/happymondays

