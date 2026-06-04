 Hard-Ons Release Korean Language Mini-Album Ahead Of Korea Visit - Noise11 Music News
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Hard Ons

Hard-Ons Release Korean Language Mini-Album Ahead Of Korea Visit

by Paul Cashmere on June 4, 2026

in New Music,News

The Hard-Ons have revisited four of their early songs in Korean, with bassist Ray Ahn singing in his native language ahead of a September visit to South Korea for concerts and film screenings.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian punk veterans Hard-Ons will release a Korean language mini-album on 26 June, reworking four songs from their catalogue as a tribute to the heritage of founding bassist Ray Ahn. The project arrives ahead of a September visit to South Korea, where the band and filmmaker Jonathan Sequeira will take part in live performances and screenings of the Hard-Ons documentaries.

The release marks a unique chapter in the band’s four-decade history. While Hard-Ons have long been recognised as one of Australia’s most influential independent punk acts, this is the first time the group has revisited its material in another language. The recordings place Ahn, who was born in South Korea before migrating to Australia, in the lead vocalist role as he reconnects with his first language through songs that helped define the band’s early years.

The four-track Korean Language Mini-Album features Korean versions of “Where Did She Come From?”, “Raining”, “Just Being With You” and “Suck And Swallow”. According to the band’s announcement, Ahn handled lead vocals on all tracks while continuing his bass duties, alongside guitarist Peter “Blackie” Black and drummer Murray Ruse.

Ahn’s brother Stephen Ahn said the recordings were created without translation software and reflected a genuine effort by the bassist to reconnect with his linguistic roots.

“This absolutely unique and unusual recording is sure to intrigue and delight Hard-Ons fans and armchair linguists alike,” Stephen Ahn said.

The release will be issued as a 12-inch EP through Cheersquad Records & Tapes. The A-side contains all four songs, while the B-side features artwork etched directly into the vinyl by Ray Ahn. Four coloured vinyl variants will be available, reflecting the colours of the South Korean flag: blue, red, white and black.

The mini-album also serves as a lead-in to the band’s upcoming South Korean visit in September. Hard-Ons will travel with filmmaker Jonathan Sequeira, director of the documentaries Hard-Ons: The Most Australian Band Ever! and Harder And Harder. The visit will include live performances and screenings of the films.

The trip is being supported through an Australia-Korea Foundation 2025-26 grant awarded to Sequeira and Living Eyes Pty Ltd. The Australia-Korea Foundation is a federal organisation that supports cultural, artistic and trade relationships between Australia and South Korea.

The timing is notable for the band, who have recently commenced a European tour featuring Portland punk figure Jerry A of Poison Idea on lead vocals. Hard-Ons and Jerry A released the single “Won’t Shut Up” / “Dead End Turnaround” in 2025, with an album collaboration expected to be announced in the near future.

For Hard-Ons, the Korean language release adds another layer to a story that has always challenged conventional ideas about Australian punk identity. More than forty years after forming in Sydney, the band continues to find new ways to reinterpret its catalogue while expanding its international profile.

Tracklisting
Where Did She Come From?
Raining
Just Being With You
Suck And Swallow

OR:
그녀는 어디에서 왔을까?
비가 내리고 있어
너와 함께 있는 것만으로도
빨고 삼키고

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