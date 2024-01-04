 Have Brandi Carlile and Elton John Recorded A Sneaky Album Together? - Noise11.com
Have Brandi Carlile and Elton John Recorded A Sneaky Album Together?

by Music-News.com on January 4, 2024

in News

Sir Elton John has seemingly recorded an album with Brandi Carlile.

Elton’s pal, Pete Townshend of The Who, has revealed Elton and brandi recorded a collaborative collection in just two weeks in Los Angeles.

Elton has more time on his hands since quitting touring after his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour.

Speaking to Clash, Pete let slip: “Elton is so fraught with loss at not knowing what to do next. He’s just gone over to LA to make an album with Brandi Carlile. They made an album together in two weeks. He says it’s one of the best things they’ve ever done.”

Elton and Brandi are longtime friends and she joined him to perform ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ at his final US concert at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in November 2021.

The pair also recorded the duet ‘Simple Things’ for Elton’s 2021 ‘Lockdown Sessions’ album amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elton teased during songwriting partner Bernie Taupin’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in November that the pair had finished an LP that will “surprise” fans.

Meanwhile, Pete revealed Elton regularly video calls him.

He told the publication: “He appears on FaceTime every other morning… often when I’m in bed! ‘Hello, it’s Elton!’

“He’s great company. And he’s very smart. But he’s also a wonderful musicologist. See, when he attaches onto somebody, he’s sincere about it, I still find myself pretending to like people that I’m not sure that I like because they appear to be unbelievably cool.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

