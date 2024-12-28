Hayley Williams Teases Solo Tour After Paramore - Noise11.com

Paramore’s Hayley Williams has teased the possibility of a string of solo shows in 2025, five years after she originally planned them.

Williams’ first solo studio album, Petals For Armor, was released in May 2020 and she had intended to play the record live on a UK and European tour that month, before plans had to be shelved amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She went on to release her second solo record, Flowers For Vases / Descansos, in 2021 but has yet to tour in support of either release.

Now, in a message on her Instagram Stories on her 36th birthday, Williams has suggested that she may seek to put that right in 2025.

“I’m going to try and finally play some shows next year that would’ve happened nearly five years ago now. That is, if the world doesn’t fucking stop before then.”

She also thanked fans for their birthday wishes, saying, “It’s beautiful to feel seen and celebrated.”

Reflecting on the past 12 months, she added: “35 felt like tilling soil and throwing little seeds down. Waiting, waiting, waiting to see. 36 is exciting and a little scary, already. So much to hope for.”

Williams most recently performed at a Cyndi Lauper concert in Nashville last month when the pair showcased a rendition of Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

