Health Announce Australian Headline Tour 2026 With Perturbator And King Yosef - Noise11.com

Los Angeles industrial trio Health will return to Australia this September for a national headline run, bringing Perturbator and King Yosef along for a tour that underscores Health’s deep connection with Australian audiences.

by Paul Cashmere

After two decades carving out a singular space between industrial abrasion and electronic euphoria, Health will headline a six-date Australian tour in September 2026. Presented by Destroy All Lines, the run follows recent sold out shows and festival appearances that have cemented the Los Angeles trio as a formidable live force on local stages.

The tour opens Friday 18 September in Brisbane and moves through Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart and Adelaide before closing Saturday 26 September in Fremantle. Joining Health are French darksynth architect Perturbator and American industrial experimentalist King Yosef, creating one of the year’s most sonically uncompromising line-ups.

Formed in 2005 by vocalist and guitarist Jake Duzsik, bassist and producer John Famiglietti and drummer B.J. Miller, Health emerged from the fertile Los Angeles underground scene with a self-titled debut in 2007. Recorded at The Smell, the record’s fusion of raw electronics, jagged noise textures and stark vocal lines quickly set them apart. A remix of Crimewave by Crystal Castles accelerated their early profile, pushing the band beyond DIY spaces and into international touring circuits.

Subsequent albums Get Color, Death Magic and Vol. 4: Slaves of Fear charted a steady evolution towards a more defined electronic architecture without abandoning the band’s confrontational core. The 2015 release Death Magic marked a decisive pivot, foregrounding melody and structured songwriting while retaining the claustrophobic atmospherics that define Health’s catalogue.

Beyond studio albums, Health have built a parallel reputation in the gaming world. Their score for Max Payne 3 introduced their sound to a new audience, earning nominations at the Spike Video Game Awards. Later contributions to Grand Theft Auto V and Cyberpunk 2077, including the track Major Crimes, expanded their presence in digital culture, reinforcing the band’s affinity with dystopian imagery and futuristic narratives.

Their sixth studio album, Rat Wars, arrived in 2023, described by the band as a more personal document shaped by upheaval in Duzsik’s life. In 2025 they followed with Conflict DLC, a companion piece that extended the Rat Wars universe. The new material sits comfortably alongside live staples such as Tears and The Drain, reflecting a group confident in balancing accessibility with sonic extremity.

Health’s relationship with Australia has intensified in recent years. A largely sold out headline tour in 2024 demonstrated the band’s draw beyond niche industrial circles, while a return in 2025 for Knotfest Australia placed them before a broader heavy music audience. The 2026 headline run suggests a consolidation of that momentum.

Special guest Perturbator, born James Kent, returns to Australia following his own headline visit in 2023. His 2025 album Age Of Aquarius broadened his palette beyond retro synthwave tropes, leaning further into post-punk textures and metallic drive.

Renowned for immersive live production that merges club intensity with concert-scale dynamics, Perturbator’s inclusion strengthens the tour’s European industrial lineage.

King Yosef completes the bill with a hybrid approach that intersects hardcore aggression, blown-out electronics and contemporary rap aesthetics. As both solo artist and producer, his collaborations have traversed underground and mainstream spheres, positioning him as a restless innovator within the industrial continuum.

Across their career, Health have resisted static categorisation. Critics have variously labelled them industrial rock, experimental rock and electro-industrial, while the band themselves often frame their work in visual and cinematic terms, invoking dystopian futures and science fiction atmospheres. That aesthetic has translated powerfully to the stage, where their interplay of live drums and sequenced electronics creates a visceral physical impact.

Tour Dates

Friday 18 September, Brisbane, The Tivoli

Saturday 19 September, Sydney, The Roundhouse

Sunday 20 September, Melbourne, The Forum

Wednesday 23 September, Hobart, The Odeon

Friday 25 September, Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 26 September, Fremantle, Metropolis

Early bird pre-sale tickets on sale Thursday 19 February at 10am local time.

General tickets on sale Friday 20 February at 10am local time.

Tickets available from destroyalllines.com.

