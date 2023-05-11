Hear The First Dolly Parton Rock Song 'World On Fire' - Noise11.com

The first preview of the upcoming Dolly Parton ‘Rockstar’ album ‘World on Fire’ has arrived.

‘Rockstar’ features an all-star line-up of duets but ‘World On Fire’ is just Dolly. Guests on other tracks include Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler, Sting, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Elton John and Peter Frampton.

‘Rockstar’ will be released November 17, 2023.

Dolly Parton Rockstar Tracklist

1. ‘Rockstar’ (special guest Richie Sambora)

2. ‘World on Fire’

3. ‘Every Breath You Take’ (feat. Sting)

4. ‘Open Arms’ (feat. Steve Perry)

5. ‘Magic Man’ (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

6. ‘Long as I Can See the Light’ (feat. John Fogerty)

7. ‘Either Or’ (feat. Kid Rock)

8. ‘I Want You Back’ (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

9. ‘What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You’ (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. ‘Purple Rain’

11. ‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. ‘I Hate Myself for Loving You’ (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. ‘Night Moves’ (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. ‘Wrecking Ball’ (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. ‘Keep on Loving You’ (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. ‘Heart of Glass’ (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ (feat. Elton John)

19. ‘Tried to Rock and Roll Me’ (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. ‘Stairway to Heaven’ (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. ‘We Are the Champions’

22. ‘Bygones’ (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. ‘My Blue Tears’ (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. ‘What’s Up?’ (feat. Linda Perry)

25. ‘You’re No Good’ (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. ‘Heartbreaker’ (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. ‘Bittersweet’ (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. ‘I Dreamed About Elvis’ (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. ‘Let It Be’ (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. ‘Free Bird’ (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

