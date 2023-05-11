 Hear The First Dolly Parton Rock Song 'World On Fire' - Noise11.com
Dolly Parton Rockstar

Dolly Parton Rockstar

Hear The First Dolly Parton Rock Song ‘World On Fire’

by Paul Cashmere on May 11, 2023

in News

The first preview of the upcoming Dolly Parton ‘Rockstar’ album ‘World on Fire’ has arrived.

‘Rockstar’ features an all-star line-up of duets but ‘World On Fire’ is just Dolly. Guests on other tracks include Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler, Sting, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Elton John and Peter Frampton.

‘Rockstar’ will be released November 17, 2023.

Dolly Parton Rockstar Tracklist
1. ‘Rockstar’ (special guest Richie Sambora)
2. ‘World on Fire’
3. ‘Every Breath You Take’ (feat. Sting)
4. ‘Open Arms’ (feat. Steve Perry)
5. ‘Magic Man’ (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)
6. ‘Long as I Can See the Light’ (feat. John Fogerty)
7. ‘Either Or’ (feat. Kid Rock)
8. ‘I Want You Back’ (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)
9. ‘What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You’ (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)
10. ‘Purple Rain’
11. ‘Baby, I Love Your Way’ (feat. Peter Frampton)
12. ‘I Hate Myself for Loving You’ (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)
13. ‘Night Moves’ (feat. Chris Stapleton)
14. ‘Wrecking Ball’ (feat. Miley Cyrus)
15. ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)
16. ‘Keep on Loving You’ (feat. Kevin Cronin)
17. ‘Heart of Glass’ (feat. Debbie Harry)
18. ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ (feat. Elton John)
19. ‘Tried to Rock and Roll Me’ (feat. Melissa Etheridge)
20. ‘Stairway to Heaven’ (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)
21. ‘We Are the Champions’
22. ‘Bygones’ (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)
23. ‘My Blue Tears’ (feat. Simon Le Bon)
24. ‘What’s Up?’ (feat. Linda Perry)
25. ‘You’re No Good’ (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)
26. ‘Heartbreaker’ (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)
27. ‘Bittersweet’ (feat. Michael McDonald)
28. ‘I Dreamed About Elvis’ (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)
29. ‘Let It Be’ (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)
30. ‘Free Bird’ (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lana Del Rey Did You Know That Theres a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste and the Making of ‘Candy Necklace’

Watch the making of the ‘Candy Necklace’ album from Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste.

11 hours ago
Morgan Wallen One Thing At A Time
Morgan Wallen is Out of Action for Six Weeks

Morgan Wallen has postponed his tour for six weeks because he has injured his vocal cords.

1 day ago
Rob Laakso of Kurt Vile and the Violators photo by Ros OGorman
Kurt Vile & The Violators Guitarist Rob Laakso Dead at 44

Rob Laakso, guitarist for Kurt Vile & The Violators, has died from cancer at age 44.

3 days ago
Wolfgang Van Halen photo by Travis Shine
Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres Seconds Mammoth WVH Song ‘Like A Pastime’

Wolfgang Van Halen is released another song from his upcoming second Mammoth WVH album ‘Mammoth II’.

3 days ago
Lipstereo Live At Bakehouse
Lipstereo Worldwide Streaming Event Premieres As Second EP ‘Live At Bakehouse’

The Lipstereo event streamed worldwide during the ‘Let Me Help – Children of the World’ charity event from New York in 2022 is now the band’s second EP.

4 days ago
Bruno Major photo by Neil Krug
Bruno Major Has A New Song ‘We Were Never Really Friends’

Bruno Major, brother of Dot Major from London Grammar, has a new song ‘We Were Never Really Friends’.

6 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Wins Marvin Gaye Court Case

Ed Sheeran has won a copyright infringement lawsuit over his hit song Thinking Out Loud.

7 days ago