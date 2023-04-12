Historic Unseen Footage Of Split Enz Just Released To YouTube - Noise11.com

Previously unseen rehearsal footage of Split Enz from 2009 has just been uploaded to YouTube.
The footage of Split Enz performing ‘I See Red’ was taken at rehearsals for the Sound Relief concert at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2009 just two days before the concert.
The footage was filmed by Peter Green who curates the Split Enz Archives.
Watch the footage:
Before Sound Relief, the final Split End concert was 29 March 2009 at Vector Arena, Auckland.
Tim Finn recently released the ‘AT’ album with Andy White.
Watch that interview here:
In 2021 Tim released Caught By The Heart with Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera. That interview is here:
Eddie Rayner talked to Noise11 about his recent Enz project Forenzics. Watch the interview here:
And back in 2011 Noise11 talked to Sharon and Neil Finn about what they were doing with Pajama Club. Watch it here:
