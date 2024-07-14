Hoodoo Gurus Expand Back To The Stoneage Tour - Noise11.com

Hoodoo Gurus ‘Back To The Stoneage tour has a whole lot of sold out dates and a whole lot of new ones.
Dave Faulkner said, “We’re really looking forward to going back to our old stomping ground, Selina’s, for the Back to the Stoneage tour grand finale. It won’t just be the end of a tour, it’ll be the end of an era! The Gurus at Selina’s for the last time. We’re gonna shake the joint down to its foundations.”
Special guests on these new shows will be The Hard-Ons (Melbourne and Sydney), Magic Dirt(Bendigo, Geelong, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Gold Coast), Datura4 (Perth) and Spy V Spy(Newcastle).
NEW SHOWS
Wednesday, 20 November 2024
The Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC
With special guests: The Hard-Ons
Sunday, 15 December 2024
Astor Theatre, Perth WA
With special guests: Datura4
Wednesday, 22 January 2025
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC
With special guests: Magic Dirt
Thursday, 23 January 2025
Costa Hall, Geelong VIC
With special guests: Magic Dirt
Friday, 31 January 2025
The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD
With special guests: Magic Dirt
Saturday, 1 February 2025
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane Qld
With special guests: Magic Dirt
Sunday, 2 February 2025
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
With special guests: Magic Dirt
Friday, 7 February 2025
Toronto Hotel, Newcastle NSW
With special guests: Spy V Spy
Saturday, 8 February 2025
Selina’s, Coogee Bay/Sydney NSW
With special guests: The Hard-Ons
General Public tickets go on sale at 10.00am local times on
Monday, 22 July 2024 from hoodoogurus.net/tour
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SHOWS
Wednesday, 13 November 2024
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
With special guests: Tumbleweed
NEW SHOW
Thursday, 14 November 2024
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
With special guests: Tumbleweed
SOLD OUT
Friday, 15 November 2024
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
With special guests: Dallas Crane
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 16 November 2024
The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW
With special guests: GANGgajang, Spy V Spy and Allniters
LIMITED TICKETS
Thursday. 21 November 2024
The Forum, Melbourne VIC
SOLD OUT
Friday, 22 November 2024
The Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
With special guests: Dallas Crane
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 23 November 2024
Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA
With special guests: Dallas Crane
SOLD OUT
Thursday, 28 November 2024
Llewellyn Hall, Canberra ACT
With special guests: Spy v Spy
SOLD OUT
Friday, 29 November 2024
Sydney Coliseum Theatre, Rooty Hill NSW
With special guests: Spy v Spy
LIMITED TICKETS
Saturday, 30 November 2024
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
With special guests: Tumbleweed
SOLD OUT
Sunday, 1 December 2024
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
With special guests: Tumbleweed
SOLD OUT
Thursday, 5 December 2024
Eaton’s Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD
With special guests: Screamfeeder
LIMITED TICKETS
Friday, 6 December 2024
The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD
With special guests: Screamfeeder
SOLD OUT
Saturday, 7 December 2024
The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
With special guests: Screamfeeder
SOLD OUT
Sunday, 8 December 2024
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
With special guests: Screamfeeder
SOLD OUT
Thursday, 12 December 2024
Astor Theatre, Perth WA
With special guests: Rinehearts
SOLD OUT
Friday, 13 December 2024
Astor Theatre, Perth WA
With special guests: Rinehearts
SOLD OUT
Ticket details for all shows are available at hoodoogurus.net/tour
Also appearing at:
Saturday, 12 October 2024
Savannah in the Round, Mareeba QLD
