Hoodoo Gurus Expand Back To The Stoneage Tour - Noise11.com

Hoodoo Gurus ‘Back To The Stoneage tour has a whole lot of sold out dates and a whole lot of new ones.

Dave Faulkner said, “We’re really looking forward to going back to our old stomping ground, Selina’s, for the Back to the Stoneage tour grand finale. It won’t just be the end of a tour, it’ll be the end of an era! The Gurus at Selina’s for the last time. We’re gonna shake the joint down to its foundations.”

Special guests on these new shows will be The Hard-Ons (Melbourne and Sydney), Magic Dirt(Bendigo, Geelong, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Gold Coast), Datura4 (Perth) and Spy V Spy(Newcastle).

NEW SHOWS

Wednesday, 20 November 2024

The Forum Theatre, Melbourne VIC

With special guests: The Hard-Ons

Sunday, 15 December 2024

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

With special guests: Datura4

Wednesday, 22 January 2025

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

With special guests: Magic Dirt

Thursday, 23 January 2025

Costa Hall, Geelong VIC

With special guests: Magic Dirt

Friday, 31 January 2025

The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD

With special guests: Magic Dirt

Saturday, 1 February 2025

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane Qld

With special guests: Magic Dirt

Sunday, 2 February 2025

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

With special guests: Magic Dirt

Friday, 7 February 2025

Toronto Hotel, Newcastle NSW

With special guests: Spy V Spy

Saturday, 8 February 2025

Selina’s, Coogee Bay/Sydney NSW

With special guests: The Hard-Ons

General Public tickets go on sale at 10.00am local times on

Monday, 22 July 2024 from hoodoogurus.net/tour

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SHOWS

Wednesday, 13 November 2024

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

With special guests: Tumbleweed

NEW SHOW

Thursday, 14 November 2024

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

With special guests: Tumbleweed

SOLD OUT

Friday, 15 November 2024

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

With special guests: Dallas Crane

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 16 November 2024

The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW

With special guests: GANGgajang, Spy V Spy and Allniters

LIMITED TICKETS

Thursday. 21 November 2024

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

SOLD OUT

Friday, 22 November 2024

The Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

With special guests: Dallas Crane

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 23 November 2024

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

With special guests: Dallas Crane

SOLD OUT

Thursday, 28 November 2024

Llewellyn Hall, Canberra ACT

With special guests: Spy v Spy

SOLD OUT

Friday, 29 November 2024

Sydney Coliseum Theatre, Rooty Hill NSW

With special guests: Spy v Spy

LIMITED TICKETS

Saturday, 30 November 2024

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

With special guests: Tumbleweed

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 1 December 2024

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

With special guests: Tumbleweed

SOLD OUT

Thursday, 5 December 2024

Eaton’s Hill Hotel, Brisbane QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

LIMITED TICKETS

Friday, 6 December 2024

The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

SOLD OUT

Saturday, 7 December 2024

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

SOLD OUT

Sunday, 8 December 2024

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

With special guests: Screamfeeder

SOLD OUT

Thursday, 12 December 2024

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

With special guests: Rinehearts

SOLD OUT

Friday, 13 December 2024

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

With special guests: Rinehearts

SOLD OUT

Thursday, 12 December 2024

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

With special guests: Rinehearts

SOLD OUT

Ticket details for all shows are available at hoodoogurus.net/tour

Also appearing at:

Saturday, 12 October 2024

Savannah in the Round, Mareeba QLD

