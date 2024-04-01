Hoodoo Gurus Longtime Manager Michael McMartin Has Passed Away - Noise11.com

Michael McMartin, Hoodoo Gurus manager for 41 years, has died.

Michael announced his sudden departure as manager of Hoodoo Gurus in February, citing “health issues” for his retirement.

In a statement in February, Hoodoo Gurus said:

“Michael and the Hoodoo Gurus have been joined at the hip for over four incredible decades. Michael signed their first record deal in 1982 and commenced managing the band in 1985. Forty years later, after thousands and thousands of meetings, and countless gigs in Australia and around the world, the Hoodoo Gurus have earned multiple platinum albums and awards, including being inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame in 2007. Michael himself was the recipient of APRA’s Ted Albert Award (2007) and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for ‘services to the performing arts, especially music’ (2015).”

Hoodoo Gurus’ Dave Faulkner said, “We are devastated by this sudden turn of events however we are incredibly proud of everything we have achieved together. In one way or another, Michael has been by our side every step of the way throughout our career and it goes without saying that his role in our success has been pivotal. It is impossible to express how we are feeling right now, but there are enormous feelings of gratitude for everything that Michael has done for us as we recollect the life-changing experiences we have all shared.

Michael McMartin said in February, “What a unique and extraordinary life I have been gifted, working with the Hoodoo Gurus and sharing in so many of the experiences that have made them such an iconic part of Australian culture. Through my 40 plus years with them I have had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people throughout the world, including their fans, peers and the Gurus’ family. Having an integral part of that family, in Mick Mazzone, take over management in the next few weeks ensures the band’s legacy and future are in safe hands.

“I really can’t find the words to express my feelings at this time but respect, love and gratitude would be among them. Thanks to the Hoodoo Gurus I have lived a life that I only otherwise could have dreamt of.”

Michael was one of the most liked and respected people in the Australian music industry. His passing is a loss to his family and friends and a true loss for the music industry.

This is the official statement from the McMartin family:

The McMartin family is very sad to announce the death of Michael McMartin yesterday, on Easter Sunday. Michael had been undergoing treatment for cancer for a number of years but, despite the best efforts of his medical team, he succumbed to his illness peacefully around noon on Easter Sunday, surrounded by his beloved family. Michael is survived by his wife, Saskia, and his son, Hamish and his extended family, including Michael’s two grandchildren, Kiara and Koby. Michael’s entire family would like to express their gratitude to Michael’s doctors and, in particular, to the staff at the Karinya Palliative Care Unit of David Berry Hospital, Berry NSW. They have all been simply amazing and Michael could not have been in better – or kinder – hands. There will be a private family funeral held in the coming days and, a little later, an announcement of a public gathering to be held in Sydney to celebrate Michael’s life and legacy. This latter event will be open to all of Michael’s many friends and music industry acquaintances. Michael McMartin was born on Vancouver Island in Canada on 12 March, 1945 and less than two weeks ago he celebrated his 79th birthday in hospital. Michael gained his BA (Political Science) at Loyola College in Montreal. He moved to Australia in 1971 and within a few years Michael and producer Charles Fisher started Trafalgar Records, an iconic independent recording and publishing entity. In 1985 he formed Melody Management and signed as his first clients the Hoodoo Gurus, whom he managed for almost 40 years, only recently announcing he would be relinquishing that role due to ill health. Michael was a founding member of the Music Managers’ Forum in Australia, he also served as Chairman and then Executive Director of the International Music Managers’ Forum (IMMF), the umbrella organisation for managers from some 24 countries which has NGO status at WIPO, the United Nations agency dealing with worldwide copyright issues. Over the years he has been invited to work with the music industries in China and Egypt, has spoken at many international events and forums in Canada, the US, the UK, Europe, Tunisia and Brazil plus at countless local forums in Australia. For 19 years he was a board member of Support Act, a music industry benevolent organisation. Michael received the 2007 APRA Ted Albert Award for his lifetime contribution to Australian Music and was elected to the ARIA Hall of Fame as part of the induction of the Hoodoo Gurus in 2009. In 2015 he was awarded the Medal of the Order Of Australia (OAM) for ‘services to the performing arts, especially music.’

