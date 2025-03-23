Hoodoo Gurus To Headline Party At The Point - Noise11.com

Hoodoo Gurus will headline Party At The Point, an event to mark the 10th anniversary of Sandstone Point Hotel as an entertainment venue.

Sandstone Point is on Queensland’s Bribie Island.

The 10th anniversary event feature an all-star Australian line-up with James Reyne, The Angels, Chocolate Starfish, Mi Sex, Spy Vs Spy, The Chantoozies and Matt Finish.

The Sandstone Point Hotel has featured hundreds of artists including Bryan Adams, The Beach Boys, Simple Minds, ICEHOUSE, +Live+, Richard Marx, The Smashing Pumpkins, John Farnham, Jane’s Addiction, Joan Jett, Jimmy Barnes, The Corrs, ZZ Top, Incubus, Hunters & Collectors and Gang of Youths who collectively have played to over 700,000 punters.

Hotel owner, Rob Comiskey, said, “It’s hard to believe that 10 years have passed since we first opened the doors to Sandstone Point Hotel! Over the past decade, some of our greatest achievements have been in the live music space, including being named Australia’s Best Entertainment Venue. So, what better way to celebrate our 10th birthday than with a concert?

‘I still remember the nerves surrounding our very first gig—but we didn’t start small. We kicked things off with The Beach Boys and never looked back. Now, hosting events is second nature; our team runs like a well-oiled machine, and while it may feel like just another workday, it’s always a little more fun!”

Mr. Comiskey added, “Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of welcoming thousands of guests for unforgettable performances by some of the biggest names in music—John Farnham, Simple Minds, Dom Dolla, +Live+, Gang of Youths, and so many more. So, of course, we had to go big for our 10th birthday, and who better than the Hoodoo Gurus to bring the party?

“We can’t wait to see what the next 10 years have in store for Sandstone Point Hotel. And trust us—we’ve got a few more surprises up our sleeve!”

Party at the Point is on 26 July 2025 at Sandstone Point Hotel.

