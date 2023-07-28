 Huey Lewis & The News ‘Sports’ Album Is Getting a Reissue - Noise11.com
Huey Lewis & The News ‘Sports’ Album Is Getting a Reissue

by Paul Cashmere on July 28, 2023

‘Sports’, the classic album for Huey Lewis & The News, is about to get a 40th anniversary reissue.

‘Sports’ sold over 7 million copies in the USA and earned Huey Lewis & The News two Grammy Awards in 1984 for “Best Rock Vocal by a Group” for “Heart and Soul” and in 1985 for “Record of the Year” for “The Heart of Rock and Roll.”

“In the early 80’s, there was no internet, no alternative scene, and really only one avenue to success; a hit single on CHR (Contemporary Hit Radio). We produced the Sports album ourselves because we wanted to make commercial choices we could live with while we aimed most of the tunes directly at CHR radio. Sports was a collection of singles. We needed a hit single … didn’t know we’d have five of them.”

‘Sports’ was the third album for Huey Lewis & The News. The album also featured the hits ‘I Want A New Drug’ and ‘If This Is It’.

‘Sports’ was released on 15 September, 1983. The 40th anniversary vinyl edition of ‘Sports’ will be released on 15 September, 2023, 40 years to the day.

Side one
1. “The Heart of Rock and Roll”
2. “Heart and Soul”
3. “Bad Is Bad”
4. “I Want a New Drug”

Side two
1. “Walking on a Thin Line”
2. “Finally Found a Home”
3. “If This Is It”
4. “You Crack Me Up”
5. “Honky Tonk Blues”

