Hugh Cornwell Returns To Australia For June 2026 Tour - Noise11.com

The Original Voice And Songwriter Of The Stranglers Brings A Career Spanning Set Back To Australian Stages

by Paul Cashmere

Hugh Cornwell, the original singer, guitarist and principal songwriter of The Stranglers, will return to Australia this June for a national tour that reconnects audiences with one of the most distinctive voices to emerge from the British punk and new wave era. Across six shows, Cornwell will revisit the catalogue that established his reputation while continuing a solo career that has now extended well beyond his years in the band that made him a household name.

Cornwell’s legacy is deeply embedded in modern British music. As the chief creative force behind The Stranglers during their formative years, he wrote or co wrote the majority of the band’s defining material across ten albums. Songs such as Golden Brown, Peaches, No More Heroes, Nice ‘n’ Sleazy, Always The Sun and Skin Deep remain fixtures of radio playlists decades after their release, not as period pieces but as works that continue to resonate through their craft, tension and lyrical intelligence.

Born Hugh Alan Cornwell on 28 August 1949, his path to music was unconventional.

Raised in Tufnell Park and Kentish Town, Cornwell attended William Ellis School in Highgate, where he played bass alongside Richard Thompson, later of Fairport Convention. Music initially ran parallel to academic ambition. After earning a degree in biochemistry from the University of Bristol, Cornwell undertook postgraduate research in Sweden, where he formed the band Johnny Sox. That group would eventually morph into The Stranglers following his return to the UK in 1974.

With drummer Jet Black and bassist Jean Jacques Burnel, Cornwell helped shape a sound that stood apart from their punk contemporaries. The Stranglers combined aggression with melody, keyboards with menace, and lyrics that often carried layered meanings. The band’s signing to United Artists Records in 1977 marked the beginning of a run that made them the most commercially successful act to emerge from the UK punk scene. Cornwell’s writing, particularly on La Folie and The Raven, demonstrated a breadth rarely associated with punk, drawing from European influences, literary references and cinematic moods.

By 1990, after 16 years and mounting internal tensions, Cornwell left The Stranglers following the album 10. His departure closed one chapter but opened another. Since then, he has built a substantial solo catalogue that stands on its own terms. Albums such as Wolf, Guilty, Beyond Elysian Fields, Hooverdam, Totem And Taboo, Monster and Moments Of Madness chart an artist continuing to evolve, unbound by expectation or nostalgia.

Cornwell’s solo work has seen him collaborate with producers including Tony Visconti, Liam Watson and Steve Albini, and explore themes ranging from personal reflection to cultural history. His interest in film has extended into acting roles, a long running podcast titled Mr Demille FM, and a series of books that include autobiography, fiction and detailed examinations of The Stranglers’ songbook. These parallel pursuits reinforce a career defined by curiosity and discipline rather than repetition.

Australian audiences have long held a strong connection to Cornwell’s work, both with The Stranglers and as a solo artist. His June 2026 tour offers a rare opportunity to see the architect of so many enduring songs present them with the authority of lived experience. The shows promise a balanced set drawing from The Stranglers’ catalogue alongside solo material that reflects more than three decades of independent creative output.

Presale tickets for the tour open on Thursday 5 February at 9am AEDT, with general sale beginning Friday 6 February at 9am AEDT. Demand is expected to be strong given the limited number of dates and the enduring appeal of Cornwell’s body of work.

Hugh Cornwell Australian Tour June 2026

Wed 10 June, Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Fri 12 June, Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Sat 13 June, Sydney, Manning Bar

Sun 14 June, Brisbane, Crowbar

Thu 18 June, Adelaide, The Gov

Fri 19 June, Perth, The Rosemount

Tickets on sale Friday 6 February at 9am AEDT.

