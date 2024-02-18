Ian Amey ‘Tich’ of Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich Dies At Age 79 - Noise11.com

Ian Amery, the Tich of Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich, has died at the age of 79.

Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich formed in Salisbury, UK in 1964. The band was David John Harman (Dave Dee), Charles Clark (Dozy) later replaced by Trevor Leonard Ward-Davies (Dozy), John Dymond (Beaky), Michael Wilson (Mick) and Ian Frederick Stephen Amey (Tich).

Dave Dee died in 2009. Pete Lucas (Mick II) died in 2023. John Diamond aka Beaky still tours under the name.

Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich had five Top 40 hits in Australia and 14 in the UK in the 60s.

‘Bend It’ reached no 6 in Australia and no 2 in the UK.

‘The Legend of Xanadu’ reached no 6 in Australia and no 1 in the UK.

Another song ‘Hold Tight’, (no 4 UK, no 21 Australia, 1966) was used by Quentin Tarantino in his 2007 movie ‘Death Proof’. The scene was when Jungle Julia (Sydney Tamiia Poitier) requests the song, calling in to the radio station for which she works. She erroneously refers to the band as “Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mitch and Tich”.

The 2021 movie ‘Last Night In Soho’ took its name from a Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich and used the song in the movie.

After Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich broke up in 1973, Tich and John Dymond formed the band Mason with Peter Mason. Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich reformed briefly in 1974 for one song ‘She’s A Lady’ then Amey and Drummond continued in another band called Tracker. Tracker broke up in 1976. Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich reformed and where together then not then together then not like a Monty Python sketch.

The last time Tich was a member of Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich was 2013 but in 2014, Tich retired.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

